RISING SUN — With the work nearly completed, town officials passed a resolution Tuesday night to help with the bills left by a $661,800 paving project.
Rising Sun got pre-approval on a loan and began the much-needed paving project. Valley View was completely repaved and striped. Turtleback Court and Mason Runn Road also got refurbished.
“We expended the money before we got the tax free funding,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator as he read Resolution 2021-12 into the record.
“This shows your intent to use the money to reimburse the town,” he said.
According to Bonenberger, the IRS requires the town pass such a resolution.
“It declares the official intent of the town,” he said.
Harmony Construction sent its bill to the town for payment.
“We paid the contractor,” said Judy Melton, office manager. “We needed the resolution to show how (the bill) got paid.”
Also at the town meeting the board voted to give town employees a long holiday weekend for Veteran’s Day.
“When a holiday falls on a Tuesday or a Thursday, in the personnel manual the elected body is able to decide if the day before or the day after a holiday is also paid leave,” Bonenberger said.
Commissioner Augie Pierson said coming back to work on Nov. 12 — a Friday — would be “a wasted day.”
“You get nothing done any way,” Pierson said. “Why not give employees the day off?”
Rising Sun, like other municipalities — gives its employees a long weekend surrounding Thanksgiving as well.
Commissioner Dave Warnick at first thought the proposal was to move the observation of Veterans Day to Friday.
“Is this moving the holiday or an additional holiday?” Warnick asked. He then agreed to the extended holiday but added that the same be extended to the town’s police department.
The mayor and commissioners and Chief of Police Francis “Chip” Peterson also gathered to officially thank Master Police Officer George Vanaskey for his 20 years of service to Rising Sun.
Peterson figured over those two decades Vanaskey logged 35,000 hours patrolling a one square mile area.
“That’s a lot of circles,” Vanaskey said.
Over those 20 years Peterson said Vanaskey has also become the stuff of legends.
“You have a ton of people who like you or hate you,” Peterson said. “There’s folklore now.”
He received citations from Mayor Travis Marion, Cecil County government, and the Maryland General Assembly delegations. Since he officially retired at the start of the year when the pandemic was still limiting contact, and he is no longer in uniform, Peterson was only able to ceremonially pin a retirement badge on Vanaskey, slapping a sticker to his chest and drawing him into a brotherly hug.
