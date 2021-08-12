Back in March 2019, when he was Cpl. Bob Nitz from the Perryville Police Department, Nitz mentored Patrolman William Townsend and was given the honor of pinning the badge onto Townsend's uniform, making him a member of the Rising Sun Police Department. Now as Chief of the Perryville Police Department, Nitz calls Townsend "a good kid with a passion for the job."
Perryville Police Chief Francis "Chip" Peterson congratulates William Townsend on his promotion to Patrolman First Class at Tuesday's town meeting.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Newly promoted to Patrolman First Class, Rising Sun Police PFC William Townsend shakes hands with all the members of the Rising Sun Board of Town Commissioners.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Back in March 2019, when he was Cpl. Bob Nitz from the Perryville Police Department, Nitz mentored Patrolman William Townsend and was given the honor of pinning the badge onto Townsend's uniform, making him a member of the Rising Sun Police Department. Now as Chief of the Perryville Police Department, Nitz calls Townsend "a good kid with a passion for the job."
RISING SUN — Giving him credit for two recent significant drug arrests, Police Chief Francis "Chip" Peterson promoted Patrolman William Townsend to Patrolman First Class at the Rising Sun town meeting Tuesday.
"Over the past two years he has served with great honor," Peterson told the commissioners.
Townsend hails from Oxford, Pa., and worked for law enforcement in neighboring Chester, Pa. before joining the Rising Sun department in March 2019.
Perryville Police Chief Robert Nitz mentored Townsend and was pleased to hear of the new rank award.
"He's a good kid and he's got a passion for the job," Nitz said Wednesday. "He's willing to learn and that makes all the difference."
Like police departments across the country, Peterson acknowledged the struggles he has in finding qualified people to join his staff of uniformed officers.
"Trying to hire and retain police officers has become a tedious task," he said.
Perryville enacted incentives earlier this year to sweeten the pot for law enforcement and first responders.
"New hires, if they come to us certified we reimburse them for their training," Nitz said. This applies to officers that have put themselves through the an approved program. Tuition is reimbursed incrementally over six years.
Police officers and other first responders who live in and serve Perryville also get a $100 rebate on their property taxes.
According to Peterson, Townsend is highly effective in his job and recently made two major arrests of suspected drug dealers. that includes the Aug. 2 arrest of a North East man who was found in possession of 135 bags of a suspected heroin/fentanyl mix and 3 containers of suspected crack cocaine.
"As a result of his tenacity and hard work he has been promoted to patrolman first class," Peterson said.
