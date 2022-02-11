RISING SUN — Rising Sun’s mayor and commissioners introduced two ordinances Tuesday night aimed at keeping the town’s rural heritage while at the same time allowing for future development.
Ordinances 2022-01 and 2022-02 were sent back to the Planning Commission for review after being read into the minutes of the town meeting.
In 2022-01 there are several new zoning designations proposed: Rural Estate, Rural Residential, Rural Business and Old Town Commercial.
Rural Estate and Residential deal with houses. Rural Estate would allow for one house on three acres while Rural Residential would allow for a minor subdivision with houses on smaller lots.
Rural Business and Old Town Commercial are also proposed.
“Rural Business allows for less intense uses,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator. He said this designation matches one at the county level. “But this is to match our rural heritage.”
Old Town Commercial aims to address the limitations of property owners in the center of Rising Sun.
“It’s currently zoned Central Commercial but these lots are too small,” Bonenberger said. By adding Old Town Commercial, the town removes some of those limitations.
“It changes the set back requirements and zoning requirements so when property owners go to make improvements there will be no extra cost of obtaining zoning variances,” he said.
Now that the proposals are in the hands of the Planning Commission, that volunteer board will make sure both ordinances are consistent with Rising Sun’s zoning and comprehensive plan.
“At a later date in March there will be a public hearing for any proposed changes,” Bonenberger added.
Jay Gullo, town attorney, applauded the town.
“This sets the stage for what you want to accomplish,” Gullo said. “This is the next step for where you want to head for the town.”
With the new zoning designations proposed, Ordinance 2022-02 lists the first phase of properties to be reclassified. Two town-owned properties along Route 1, which is the site of the wastewater treatment facility and the future site of the Department of Public Works, would be reclassified from R2 Mixed Residential to LI Light Industrial. A 126.4 acres tract off of Red Pump Road, currently zoned R2, would instead be assigned to the EC Employment Center zone. Three other vacant lots along Red Pump Road, zoned R1 Single Family District, R2 and R3 Multi Family would all now fall into the RR Rural Residential zone.
The ordinance also identifies dozens of properties along Mount, Pearl, East and West Main streets, Cooper and Buckley Avenue and Colonial Way for re-designation.
Along with the variance issues Rising Sun is also making changes to help with traffic in town by keeping high traffic uses in targeted areas.
“Residents have complained about traffic. We did two different traffic studies,” the town administrator reminded the board. “We don’t have a lot of room to widen roads or build a bypass over the town.”
This ordinance offers traffic control through control of densities and uses, he said.
“Ordinance 01 is comprehensive rezoning and Ordinance 02 is the comprehensive plan. It identifies properties that don’t make sense,” Bonenberger said. He pointed to one section in town where not all the properties are zoned the same.
“It’s sloppy to have 15 properties with the same property size and similar houses and one property doesn’t have the same benefits,” Bonenberger said, adding “There are messy contradictions in your zoning code.”
Bonenberger said this is the first of several phases that would be needed to bring all the zoning into compliance.
This is just the start, Gullo said, calling it “the most important step.”
“The first one sets the stage and this one makes the moves,” Gullo said.
Copies of both ordinances are available at town hall or online at RisingSunMd.org.
