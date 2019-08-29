RISING SUN — No changes were made to the policies themselves, but Rising Sun’s personnel manual has been modernized, town officials reported this week.
“Our current personnel manual is over 20 years old,” Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, told the mayor and commissioners at their Tuesday town meeting. “It was produced by using Word Perfect, and Word Perfect may or may not be in circulation anymore.”
Word Perfect is a word processing and desktop publishing program made popular in the 1980s. It has a lot of proprietary features, including shortcuts and macros. While still available today, many have replaced it with Microsoft Office, Google Docs or other open source word processing programs.
Over the years as revisions were made, the town manual was converted to an early version of Microsoft Word.
“When we made the revisions in the past, it was nightmarish because of all the tabs, spacing and formatting embedded in the document,” he said.
Over the summer, the services of an intern were called on to reformat the document.
“She cleaned it up, made it neater and easier to read,” Bonenberger said. “She made it much more presentable.”
The conversion also added a search function to the manual, which was not available before, and fixed grammatical errors, he said.
Bonenberger brought the matter before the board in the form of a resolution, reiterating that the conversion did nothing to change the rules or policies themselves.
The board wondered why there was a resolution.
“Is it even necessary if it’s just structural reformatting?” Commissioner Dave Warnick asked.
“I see no need for a resolution if there’s no change to the actual words,” Commissioner Augie Pierson added. “Why do we need to vote on a resolution if there’s no changes?”
“It’s not something you have to vote on tonight if you’re not comfortable with it,” Bonenberger told the board.
Commissioner Allen Authenreath suggested the board read through the manual before considering the vote.
In the end, the board voted to table the measure so all could see the completed manual.
