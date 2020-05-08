Rising Sun mayor gets gubernatorial appointment

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion to the Council on Open Data.
This makes Marion the second person in Cecil County to be currently serving a state appointment along with Mario Gangemi, who is a member of the Maryland Transportation Authority board of directors.
Marion said he was honored to serve, and was looking for another outlet since his term as president of the Harford-Cecil Chapter of the Maryland Municipal League had come to an end.“I want to thank Appointments Secretary Christian Cavey and the governor for the opportunity to serve,” Marion said. “I’m a big proponent of social media and open government. As a member of the Council on Open Data he will work toward improving both. I want to promote open data so there’s ore transparency in government. This will help government be more effective.”
Marion will serve through May 2022.
