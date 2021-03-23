RISING SUN — On an average evening, the large classroom on East Main Street has students of every age honing their skills in the ancient art of self defense and self control.
Rising Sun Martial Arts has been at 11 East Main St. for 27 years; a family run business at risk of closing because the building is being sold.
“We just want to keep doing what we’re doing,” said Erik Kotkas, one of four owners of the school.
The campaign is on to “save the dojo.”
Another victim of the pandemic, the school was closed for months. Now re-opened, they lost 50 students. Meanwhile, reserves were used up to maintain the location.
“We don’t have the money to support another location,” Kotkas said Monday, adding none of the partners has the necessary credit to get a loan for the $325,000 purchase price for the building.
R&M Baltazar LLC in Elkton is the current owner, but it’s been in the Baltazar family since 1990.
Kotkas said moving the school would create a hardship for many of their students, especially if the move takes them out of downtown Rising Sun.
“Lots of kids walk here, lots of middle school kids walk here,” he said. Rising Sun Martial Arts has held summer camp programs and after school programs on top of training students from age 3 1/2 on up.
Monday night found entire families at the school, each in their own class according to belt status. There was a class just for women and several one-on-one sessions. Some worked on basic form while others prepared for testing to go to the next level.
Built in 1935, 11 East Main was at one time a movie theater. Kotkas said the building is showing its age, with a leaking roof. Still, it’s the only space in town they can afford to rent, which also has the large floor space needed.
“If we were forced to move out we would not have the capital,” he said. “Rent is astronomical; two times the rent for half the space.”
That’s why Rising Sun Martial Arts is taking its own advice.
“We always tell our students, “When you can’t stand on your own two feet reach out for help,” Kotkas said. “We need help from the community.”
Kotkas said the partners need $60,000 to make a down payment on the purchase, if that were to happen. A GoFundMe account has been established to raise money to buy the building. To date more than $6,000 has been donated.
Business continues at Rising Sun Martial Arts. Registration is open for the summer camp program, with plans in place should the building get sold. Classes also continue to be offered.
Call 410-658-4065 for more information.
