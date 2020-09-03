WILMINGTON — Delaware State Police will serve warrants on a Rising Sun man as soon as he is released from the hospital.
According to police, Blake Edward Eldreth, 26, is being charged with motor vehicle theft — which is a felony — and traffic violations including leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, and failure to report an accident.
Just before 2 a.m. Thursday, troopers were called to the gas station in the 2000-block of Newport Gap Pike and met with a 28-year-old woman who reported her car was stolen. The victim told police she left the keys in the Acura TL and the doors unlocked and went into the business to pay for her fuel. It was while she was inside she saw the vehicle leaving the gas pumps at a high rate of speed.
About 20 minutes later police received word of a motor vehicle collision along Kirkwood Highway and Green Valley Circle. Finding the black sedan damaged and abandoned — and identifying it as the stolen car from the gas station — they soon found a male suspect hiding in nearby woods, who was identified as Eldreth.
He surrendered without incident, police said.
Eldreth was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the wreck. He will go before a judge once he is released.
