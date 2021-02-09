RISING SUN — A man accused of striking his 4-year-old grand daughter numerous times with his fist is free on personal recognizance after his arrest Friday afternoon.
Witnesses in the parking lot of the Rising Sun Towne Center told Rising Sun Police they saw Garry Lee Hill "grabbing a tender age child and was observed throwing the child into the rear seat of a blue in color Ram truck," according to MPO Stephen McKinney.
In those charging documents witnesses reported seeing Hill, 65, hold the child -- a granddaughter in his care -- by the hair and strike her repeatedly with a closed fist. Those witnesses then interceded on the child's behalf. Hill was pulled away from the child, according to the charging documents.
Hill told police he only smacked the child.
When Hill was detained by police 20 round white pills identified as Oxycodone, a controlled dangerous substance, were found in the watch pocket of his pants.
Hill, who lives in the 400-block of Horseshoe Road near Rising Sun, is charged with 2nd degree child abuse, second degree assault and drug possession.
