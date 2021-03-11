RISING SUN — The winter thaw has brought forth thoughts of paving and road repairs to the mayor and commissioners of Rising Sun, with several large projects in mind.
"We're going to finish Valley View," said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
Rising Sun paid a contractor to come in and re-pave the entire townhouse development off East Main Street last year.
"We paved it, and then a water line broke. We put in a new line with a new connections, but we could not pave. We had to allow (the ground) to settle," Bonenberger added.
That broken water line also left a ripple effect in much of the new paving, which will also need to be addressed.
Rising Sun also plans to pave about a half dozen streets from curb to curb, Bonenberger said. That includes Mount Street in the area of Pogue Avenue all the way to Route 1 and Pearl Street in the vicinity of Rising Sun Middle School.
"There's a lot of areas with wear and tear that don't need a complete paving," he noted.
Some will be done as soon as possible, but most will be rolled into a big package to be funded with the Fiscal 2022 budget. One of those big projects will likely be in Summer Hill, said Commissioner Augie Pierson, who lives in that subdivision off Pearl Street.
"Mason Runn Road was not done correctly," Pierson said. "When it was done originally, it was literally right on the earth. There's no real sub base underneath the asphalt."
In October, Advanced Pavement Group won a $131,880 contract to rehabilitate Wilson Avenue from West Main Street to the town limits. That included moving one fire hydrant, installing a new hydrant, and widening sidewalks along with paving.
