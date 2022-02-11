RISING SUN — Savings realized elsewhere is helping Rising Sun town officials make necessary vehicle purchases for its Code Enforcement, Police and Public Works departments.
Rising Sun recently hired Gary Duffy as its Code Enforcement Officer. Retired from the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation, Duffy is now in charge of making sure zoning codes, permits and public safety rules are followed in Rising Sun.
A pair of resolutions adopted Tuesday helped the town with the purchase of a pickup truck for Duffy, a dump trailer for public works and will help with the new police car.
Judy Melton, town clerk, said the town originally had a debt service budget of $100,000 to cover the cost of various paving projects.
“[The projects] came in under budget at $89,500,” Melton said. With that loan paid off the town introduced Resolutions 2022-01 and 2022-02 to allow the expense of the unspent balance and another surplus of $7,500 to cover the cost of the pickup and the dump trailer.
“We did not allocate a line item for a loan,” Melton said.
It was part of a larger expense where Rising Sun set about repairing and repaving streets, borrowing more than $700,000 and paying the money back over time.
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said that, when the budget is being developed each year, there is an amount of forecasting done to try to gauge how much money could be needed. In this case, the predictions — and the revenue collected — were better than expected. The town collected more revenue and spent less on expenditures.
Resolution 2022-01 is a budget amendment accounting for the unspent funds. Resolution 2022-02 is a reimbursement resolution allowing the town to get repaid for money already spent to acquire the vehicles.
“The code vehicle and dump trailer are already paid for so we are reimbursing ourselves,” Melton said.
Bonenberger said the town got access to a good used pickup from Ramsey Ford and opted to purchase it.
“With the dump trailers we were told it would be six to eight months before we’d get it,” Bonenberger said. However little more than a month later that same manufacturer called and informed the town that one was available. “We weren’t going to wait.”
The police vehicle is on order but its delivery is weeks away.
By law, since Rising Sun operates as a tax exempt entity, Bonenberger said the town has to state its intentions to use government money for expenses already paid.
“So we bought the pickup and the town got repaid,” he said.
“Normally we would send an invoice to the company and we would make an annual payment,” he added, comparing it to a mortgage.
