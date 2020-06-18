RISING SUN — At their first town meeting since March 10 the Rising Sun Board of Town Commissioners introduced and passed its Fiscal Year 2021 budget, which maintains the property tax rate at 46 cents per $100 of assessed value.
That rate is lower than the previous two years, said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
“Two years ago the tax rate was 48 cents per $100. Last year we lowered it from 48 to 47 cents,” Bonenberger said. The personal property tax rate remains at 90 cents per $100 and the debt service, a bill tacked on to the property tax bill and includes trash and recyclable pick up, will be $384.36.
Rising Sun should realize the same amount of estimated revenue even though the rate equates a collection of 2.2% less than the current year, according to Resolution 2020-02.
Town officials have been told by the Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation that the property tax base increased in value by $4,217,346, which adds another $19,729 in revenue to spend on services including public safety, parks, streets and sidewalks.
Because of COVID-19 Rising Sun has not held a town meeting since March 10. In the ensuing weeks town hall continued to operate behind locked doors seeing the public by appointment only. Also because of the pandemic, town officials are bracing for a trickle-down impact.
“People are driving less, buying less gas, which has an effect on highway user revenue,” Bonenberger said. That means the Rising Sun’s share of those funds will be less. Businesses suffering also mean a loss of revenue to the town. In the same manner, residents impacted by the pandemic may be unable to pay property taxes or utility bills. He pointed out the town will likely not get all its anticipated revenue at the usual time because the state has extended the deadline for tax payments.
COVID-19 has also proven that customers of the water-sewer system are taking advantage of the online bill-pay, which during the pandemic is free of the 3% service charge. Use of the online service is up 40%.
“If we can make it easier for customers to pay their bill in a timely manner ... ,” Bonenberger told the elected body, indicating that permanently eliminating the service charge is a reasonable accommodation. “The mayor and commissioners need to pass a resolution for that to happen.”
He also suggested that service shut offs for lack of payment be done monthly rather than quarterly, as a savings for the town.
“We have a large number of people not paying when we do the shut offs every 120 days,” Bonenberger said, noting these customers arrive at town hall last minute and pay enough to avoid shut off. “North East and Elkton shut water off on a monthly basis.”
Rising Sun has been billing monthly for water and sewer since April 2012.
“What we are preposing is cut offs at 30 days with a 10 percent penalty,” he said. “This will help people avoid these runaway balances.”
Bonenberger summarized the balanced budget, showing where the town will take out a loan to pay for some major road repairs and build a larger than needed public works garage with an eye toward a future need.
“For repairs at Valley View and repaving Wilson Avenue, which includes building ADA sidewalks ... we will take out a loan for $600,000,” he explained. That work will include making the area safer around utility poles and mailboxes.
“Our streets are getting older,” Bonenberger said, adding the more than half-million will be needed to “take a real bite out of our decaying streets.”
The larger garage, to be built next to the five-year-old Orbal ditch wastewater treatment plant, would include an extra bay to hold a belt press for that wastewater treatment system. That will add to its capacity.
Mayor Travis Marion, participating remotely, thanked Bonenberger and the town hall staff for drafting the budget and department heads that helped by trimming spending.
“We’ve cut taxes two years in a row,” Marion said. While being thrifty he said Rising Sun still manages to present such family-friendly events as Fall Spooktacular, The Christmas Carol Sing, Movies in the Park and Winter Extravaganza.
