RISING SUN — Rising Sun High School, in partnership with Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion, is creating a Hall of Fame to honor high-achieving alumni for accomplishments in their careers or contributions to the local community.
“I think anytime you recognize the people in your community for the good things that they’re doing, it’s a positive,” said Charles Helm, principal of Rising Sun High School. “Not just for the school, but for the school system and for Cecil County in general.”
Assistant Principal Brian DeMayo said Marion approached Helm to create the Hall of Fame in spring of last year. DeMayo said the project offers a way for schools to honor people’s contribution outside of what they accomplished during their time in Cecil County schools.
DeMayo said the display will show current students the things they can achieve once their high school career is over, by displaying the accolades of those who have walked the school’s halls before them.
“You can do big things for your community, you can do big things for the country, you can do big things for the county, DeMayo said. “This will hopefully motivate them to give back to the community beyond their time at Rising Sun High School.”
DeMayo said the application is open for any alumni who set high standards for excellence; from athletes, to politicians, to people who do important volunteer work.
“I think the wall of fame shows that we believe in lifelong learning,” DeMayo said.
“The students that will attend Rising Sun High School will be able to see real life role models who once sat in the very classrooms they will be in,” Marion said. “They will get to hear their story and hopefully be inspired to make a difference in their Town, County, State or World.”
