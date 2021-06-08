Rising Sun High seniors graduated Friday evening along with seniors from Elkton High School, Perryville High School, Bohemia Manor High School and North East High School.
Rising Sun High School Class of 2021
- Photo Gallery by Jane Bellmyer jbellmyer@cecilwhig.com
-
-
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.