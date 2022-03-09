RISING SUN — Rising Sun High School parents and students are calling for a new turf field at the high school. The calls are in response to County Executive Danielle Hornberger’s planned use of state funds to build a synthetic turf field in Elkton.
Hornberger chose to allocate $1,100,000 of state grant funding to Elkton High School; since they are the only high school that does not have access to a turf field.
Christie Stephens, the vice president of the Cecil County Board of Education, said the Rising Sun football team does not use the fields at Calvert Regional Park because they cannot charge admission for games. Students also have to carry the equipment they need to and from the facility and do not have access to locker rooms at Calvert.
“Imagine having to walk a mile each day to work,” Stephens said, while a crowd of Rising Sun athletes and parents stood behind her.
Some attendees, such as Tara Testerman, vice president of the Rising Sun Tigers Athletic Boosters, said money left over from the Elkton turf field project could be used to help fund a new field at Rising Sun.
“It’ll provide another nearby turf field that can be used during Calvert’s very busy and popular tournament season, which enhances the draw for these tournaments,” Testerman said. “But most importantly, it provides residents and athletes and band members a surface comparable to every other school in our county and every other school in our conference.”
Rising Sun athlete Joshua Thomas said the condition of the current field has led to injuries and other difficulties.
“The field is almost unbearable at this point,” Thomas said. “We’re playing on dirt.”
A driveway built to connect Rising Sun High School to Calvert Regional Park means that the team has no playable field on school grounds, according to field hockey coach Katie Keyes.
“We rarely have the opportunity to have a student section because we play our games off site,” Keyes said.
Elkton student Simone Foye praised Hornberger’s decision to use state funds to create a new turf field. Foye, the student member of the school board, called for other maintenance to the school’s athletic facilities, citing problems with the tennis courts and the basketball court. Foye noted that EHS’s tennis courts have cracks that need to be fixed with tar.
“Our basketball court has a horrible hump in the middle; it’s almost impossible to have sporting events there,” Foye said.
Elkton principal Jim Leitgeb said that a new turf field means that the Elkton teams won’t have to worry about a game being rained out, since no mud would be produced from a turf field. Grass football fields require a crown, a slight slope to allow for drainage. Since a turf field drains differently than grass, Leitgeb said, a crown is not necessary, making for a better playing surface for soccer, lacrosse and field hockey.
Leitgeb hopes the field can also be used by parks and recreation to benefit the wider Elkton community.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to expand some of the youth programs in the town of Elkton,” Leitgeb said. “With the expansion of these youth programs we’ll see more students participating in high school sports.”
Several attendees pointed to how previous county executive Alan McCarthy’s 2020 Capital Improvement Program included new turf fields in Rising Sun and in Elkton.
Hornberger said that she will not use county funds to build a turf field, but if funding becomes available, Rising Sun High School is next on the list.
Hornberger’s resolution allocating the state grant to the field will be presented to the County Council on Mar. 15.
