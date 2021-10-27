RISING SUN — An overcast Saturday saw over two thousand locals attend Rising Sun’s Spooktacular festival. Pearl Street, Queen Street and parts of Main Street were cordoned off as attendees enjoyed the music, attractions and vendors set up throughout the center of town.
According to Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion, Spooktacular saw over 500 guests in the first hour – as the town swiftly ran out of the 500 caramel apples given out at the entrances. Later in the day, the supply of 2000 free pumpkins was similarly exhausted.
“The event was great, families really seemed to enjoy it,” said Marion. “Being able to get a sense of normalcy back after the Covid-19 pandemic was really great for the community.”
Set up in booths around the event were 20 local vendors, ranging from food stalls to open-air shopping to face painting. Rising Sun’s The Art Den set up a stand for crafts and sculpting that passersby could partake in, while Bog Turtle Brewery offered tables, chairs and beverages in a beer garden that spanned a stretch of East Main Street.
Keeping with the theme of the season, many of the attendees gave their Halloween costumes a test-drive at Spooktacular. Princesses, dinosaurs, vampires and pirates mingled as families came out to enjoy themselves at the event.
While the inflatable obstacle courses and attractions never failed to have a line, possibly the most popular location at Spooktacular was the petting zoo set up alongside Queen Street. Run by Roger and Tracey Boguski, the zoo featured an all-star roster of fainting goats, chickens, ducks, geese and a tortoise.
The animals are all family pets for the Boguski’s, who live on a farm on nearby Red Toad Road.
“I think it’s been great,” said Tracey Boguski. “This is our seventh year doing [a petting zoo at Spooktacular].”
According to Boguski, normally the family would bring their miniature donkeys to the event. But, this year, the donkeys had to bow out due to pregnancies – which means attendees of next year’s Spooktacular may have some new four-legged friends to look forward to.
Jessica Pierce, a first time Spooktacular vendor, offered face paintings to any and all. Pierce said that a friend asked her to come out and give face paintings at the event; which led to several dozen spiders, balloons and smiley faces being drawn on the hands and cheeks of Spooktacular guests.
“The kids love it,” said Pierce.
Pierce said that the costume she liked best was a young boy dressed up as a character from the animated show Naruto.
The event was staffed by volunteers from Pleasantview Baptist Church, who manned the many attractions. Members of the Rising Sun Public Works Department helped organize and run the hayrides that were offered throughout the day.
According to Marion, the town has big plans for their next event: the Christmas Extravaganza on Dec. 4. The Extravaganza will feature an ice rink, a Main Street filled with snow, crafts and Christmas-themed sleigh rides.
