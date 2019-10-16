RISING SUN — There are only two names on the ballot, and two seats available for the board of town commissioners, but the polls will be open Monday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on the third floor of town hall, 1 East Main St.
Both Pauline Braun and Augie Pierson are seeking election to the Rising Sun Board of Town Commissioners, having been appointed to complete terms left unfinished with the resignations of Brian Leishear and Joe Shephard. Leishear and Shephard were to be Rising Sun’s first commissioners to serve four-year terms after the board voted in 2013 to go back to the longer election cycles.
In that same measure the board moved its election from the second Monday in June to the third Monday in October.
Mayor Travis Marion said last month that there would be legislation soon to cancel town elections when there was no competition, saying it would be “a waste of time and money otherwise.” Port Deposit made the move in 2017, which resulted in the cancellation of its May election.
