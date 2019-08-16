RISING SUN — Town officials are urging residents to be more conscientious of the way recyclable materials are left curbside for Friday pickup.
Allen Authenreath, a Rising Sun town commissioner, said mistakes are being made that end up costing the town more money.
"People need to go by the rules of what's acceptable and what's not acceptable," Authenreath said at a recent town meeting. "If recyclables go in the trash, it costs us more money."
Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, said in a typical month the cost is $7,500 to $8,000 to collect from the 900 properties in town limits.
"Last month we paid $12,000 and it was all straight trash collection," Bonenberger said.
Rising Sun residents don't get that bill with their water and sewer statement each month. In 2016, the board voted to roll trash pickup costs and debt service into the property tax billing system. That means residents do not see a regular trash bill in their hands.
In its most recent budget cycle the mayor and commissioners voted to reduce property taxes 16%.
"If we can't get this recycling issue under control it could result in a real estate tax increase," Bonenberger said.
According to Tanya Adams, recycling coordinator at the Cecil County Solid Waste Division, the biggest mistake she sees when recyclables come in is the way they are discarded.
Cecil County does single-stream recycling meaning everything that can be recycled is placed in one container and sorted at the facility. The mistake comes from residents placing that single stream of newspapers, soup cans and cardboard into a plastic bag.
"The bags mess up the sorting equipment," Adams said.
So the people at the front lines remove any bags and send them to the trash stream. The bill for that comes back to the town.
Adams said it's not just Rising Sun. Other towns in Cecil County have the same problem.
On a recent Friday morning an employee of Waste Management, Rising Sun's hauler, was seen dumping plastic bags full of recyclables into the truck where there were loose soda cans, boxes and detergent bottles.
"I'm going to get back on my soapbox and urge people to be responsible," Authenreath said.
Authenreath pointed to Chesapeake City's ninth consecutive award as the county's top town for recycling and said Rising Sun should take that as a challenge. Chesapeake City had a 29% rate of recycling in 2018. That represented material the town did not have to pay to dispose, which in turn lowered the price paid per ton. Rising Sun's rate was 5.5%.
"We have the power to control our trash costs," Authenreath said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.