The Community Fire Department of Rising Sun dealt with two accidents, within two hours of each other on Conowingo Road Sunday night. One accident, the aftermath shown here, involved a car trapping an individual in their car.
The Community Fire Department of Rising Sun dealt with two accidents within two hours of each other on Conowingo Road Sunday night, including one, shown above, that resulted for a driver hitting a deer on Conowingo Road.
The Community Fire Department of Rising Sun dealt with two accidents, within two hours of each other on Conowingo Road Sunday night. One accident, the aftermath shown here, involved a car trapping an individual in their car.
Courtesy of Community Fire Company of Rising Sun
The Community Fire Department of Rising Sun dealt with two accidents within two hours of each other on Conowingo Road Sunday night, including one, shown above, that resulted for a driver hitting a deer on Conowingo Road.
RISING SUN-The Community Fire Department of Rising Sun dealt with two accidents, one that trapped a driver inside their vehicle, within two hours of each other on Conowingo Road Sunday night.
Fire Chief Matt Blakely said both accidents resulted in non-life threatening injuries. One accident at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Conowingo Road and Stevens Road, resulted in one driver being trapped in their car. The fire company then removed the door of the vehicle. The other driver involved in the accident also suffered injuries.
At approximately 5 p.m., a driver hit a deer near 2500 Conowingo Road, resulting in minor injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.