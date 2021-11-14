RISING SUN-The Community Fire Department of Rising Sun dealt with two accidents, one that trapped a driver inside their vehicle, within two hours of each other on Conowingo Road Sunday night.

Fire Chief Matt Blakely said both accidents resulted in non-life threatening injuries. One accident at approximately 6:35 p.m. on Conowingo Road and Stevens Road, resulted in one driver being trapped in their car. The fire company then removed the door of the vehicle. The other driver involved in the accident also suffered injuries. 

At approximately 5 p.m., a driver hit a deer near 2500 Conowingo Road, resulting in minor injuries. 

