RISING SUN — The mayor and commissioners started a recent town meeting by welcoming its championship softball team to town hall and giving each young lady and their coaches citations.
The Rising Sun Little League Senior Girls brought the Maryland State Championship title home. Mayor Travis Marion also arranged to get a team citation from the office of Gov. Larry Hogan.
Among their accomplishments for the season was the defeat of the reigning District 5 team from Perryville.
Even though the season was behind them, the team showed up wearing their championship gear.
