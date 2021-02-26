RISING SUN — With a new slate of officers and big plans for its membership, Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce is preparing to resume meetings and events including SunFest.
“We’re waiting for official word from the Cecil County Health Department but we’re doing it,” said Vincent Sammons, president of the chamber.
Key to this year’s version of the popular street festival — the 31st SunFest — will be a re-arrangement of the map to spread vendors out more. Sammons said restaurants with brick-and-mortar locations in town will be offered a free SunFest booth this year too.
“We’re going to allow them to have right of first refusal,” Sammons said, noting the hit eateries have taken during the pandemic. “We want to be considerate of these folks.”
Sammons takes the seat previously held by Jamie Bennett. Two people are taking the vice president role: Lori Devine from Hair N Things and Kyle Tosh with Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Carol Hunter maintains her role as treasurer. Sammons said the secretary post is not finalized yet but Laura Bienkowski with Bog Turtle Brewery has agreed to take a newly created position; meeting coordinator. That will be necessary since the chamber will now have at least three meetings each month.
“There will be one all member meeting with a guest speaker, a director and board meeting and a networking mixer,” Sammons said. “We’re still working on the details.”
That first mixer will be held April 7 at Bog Turtle Brewery, with the time to be determined.
“We sent a survey out to current members,” he said. That survey seeks to determine when meetings should be held and what format. Sammons said some don’t want to come to chamber meetings after work, while others want to only meet in the afternoon or morning.
The chamber will also join in the Cecil County Tourism in its March business campaign, which follows the Winter Nights Cecil Lights in January and February.
Meanwhile, along with SunFest, the Rising Sun Chamber of Commerce is also setting its schedule for the Fishing Derby, which is held the first Saturday in May, the Health Fair, typically held in late October, and how to come alongside the town for Spooktacular.
Last, but not least, SunFest has a brand new logo, courtesy of Shephard Design and a new website. Sammons said the new site at sunfest.us is sleeker and easier to maneuver.
