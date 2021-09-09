Rising Sun Commissioner Joe Shephard was appointed to to the seat in April. His is one of two commissioner seats up for election on the October 18 town ballot. As of Thursday Shephard had not filed for the ballot.
Rising Sun Commissioner Joe Shephard was appointed to to the seat in April. His is one of two commissioner seats up for election on the October 18 town ballot. As of Thursday Shephard had not filed for the ballot.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
David Warnick is one of two Rising Sun Commissioners whose seat is up for election in October. With the deadline to file Sept. 17, Warnick has not made his intentions known as of Thursday.
CECIL WHIG PHOTO BY JANE BELLMYER
Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion has had his name on the ballot since March. The deadline for candidates — there are also two commissioner seats to fill — and voters is Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
RISING SUN — With the deadline for candidates to file just a week away, only Mayor Travis Marion has entered the town elections.
Marion filed for re-election in March for the seat he’s held since 2014.
Voters will also select two town commissioners for seats currently held by David Warnick and Joseph Shephard.
Warnick was first elected in 2014 and was re-elected in 2017 as Rising Sun moved toward a four-year term and adjusted its election cycle accordingly.
Shephard was appointed to the board in April to complete Allen Authenreath’s term. Authenreath resigned just as the pandemic was starting. Rising Sun officials were in no hurry to fill the seat since, according to Marion, COVID-19 put much of town business before the elected body on hold. Shephard said family and career obligations forced him to resign from the board of town commissioners in October 2016, a year after he won election. When he took the seat this past April he assured residents that he now had the time to serve.
Voters in town limits also have until 6 p.m. Sept. 17 to make sure they are registered. Registration is handled by the Cecil County Board of Elections in the Cecil County Administration Building, 200 Chesapeake Boulevard in Elkton. Forms are also available at Rising Sun Town Hall at 1 East Main Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.