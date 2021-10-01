ELKTON - A Cecil County teen was killed on Thursday night when the motorcycle he was operating on an Elkton-area road collided with a motorcycle that his friend was riding adjacent to him, according to the Cecil County Sheriff's Office.
Because the victim is a minor, investigators declined to release his name on Friday afternoon - identifying him only as a 16-year-old Rising Sun boy. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene in the 1100 block of Warburton Road, reported Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman.
The other motorcycle rider, also a teen, did not require medical treatment, Holmes said, adding that he was released into the custody of his parents. Holmes identified the uninjured motorcyclist only as a 16-year-old Elkton resident.
Police reported that the two teens were traveling together in the eastbound lane of Warburton Road, north of Elkton, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Thursday, when the sides of their motorcycles bumped and caused the operators to lose control of their cycles.
The victim and his motorcycle, a 2005 Honda CBR 600, veered across the centerline and the westbound lane of Warburton Road, before leaving the road and crashing into a tree, police said.
His companion and his motorcycle, a 1997 Suzuki GXR 600, also went off the westbound side of the road, before the cycle and its operator came to rest without striking anything, police added.
The fatal crashed forced emergency workers to close a section of Warburton Road for an unspecified period of time, allowing for CCSO investigators to conduct their on-scene accident reconstruction, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.