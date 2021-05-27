RISING SUN — Like everything else, COVID has affected the cost of construction materials and will have an impact on what towns can accomplish in the new fiscal year beginning July 1.
“COVID has increased expenses,” said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator. “Prices are going through the roof.”
Steve Miller, general manager at American Home and Hardware in Elkton, agrees with Bonenberger. He noticed the problem approaching a year ago.
“People were pulled off their jobs ... so they started working on their homes,” Miller said.
Materials such as lumber and plywood started to fly off the shelves.
The problem was that the companies making plywood and milling lumber was also out of work having been deemed as non-essential at the start of the global pandemic.
“Raw materials were not being stockpiled ... and they never caught up,” Miller said, adding, “the radical price increases are not stopping people from purchasing.”
“If you are building a home and your contractor calls and tells you the materials are going to cost as extra $25,000 it’s, ‘Well interest rates are low so go ahead,’” Miller said. “And that keeps fueling the fire.”
Calling it the Murphy’s Law effect, Miller said another wrinkle in the supply chain came from the deep freeze in Texas earlier this year.
“Guess where all the resin manufacturing comes from?” he said. That means everything from plastic patio furniture to composite lumber is also out of commission. “Those Adirondack chairs you can usually get in every color; you can’t get them now,” Miller said.
So imagine a town government trying to budget the cost of paving, maintenance and repairs when that sheet of plywood that cost $10 a year ago is now going for $50.
“We are looking at $750,000 to $900,000 in paving projects being put out to bid,” Bonenberger said, adding that is supposed to pay for five projects.
However the project the town said it needs to finish first and foremost may eat up at least $500,000 of that thanks to the inflated costs.
“The conditions at Valley View are nothing we want to see,” Bonenberger said, comparing it to a similar nightmarish incident in Sunrise Estates six years ago.
A network of broken water valves underground led the town to discover substandard paving through the more than 30-year-old subdivision of 80 townhomes off of East Main Street.
In Valley View the underground connections were also in decay. A fix on one end caused another to crumble. The town secured a loan in 2019 to pave it and several other roads. More repairs interrupted the plans. A paving job on top of the repairs became rippled. The brand new surface had to be dug up again for repairs.
Bonenberger said KCI, the town’s engineering firm, is putting together a bid package to be handed to companies eager to participate.
“Can we expedite KCI to get the bid out on Valley View and prioritize it?” asked Commissioner Augie Pierson.
Saying the short answer is ‘yes’ Bonenberger said the firm would present a lump sum bid package in a style that can be broken up so it can be prioritized.
Mayor Travis Marion said he and the entire board is aware of the streets in need of attention.
“But especially Valley View. We are committed to getting that fixed,” he said.
