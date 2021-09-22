RISING SUN — When Rising Sun’s ballot deadline passed Friday evening, only the incumbents had filed for the town’s Oct. 18 election.
Mayor Travis Marion filed for re-election in March, while Commissioner David Warnick submitted his paperwork Sept. 14. Commissioner Joseph Shephard, appointed in June to finish Allen Authenreath’s term, filed after Warnick.
Since Rising Sun does not allow write-in ballots, this means all three have already won their respective races.
Warnick, 43, said he wanted to remain on the town board of commissioners to continue rebuilding the center of town.
“We still have a lot to complete,” Warnick said of himself and the others in town hall. “We’ve worked really hard to make downtown attractive to small business.”
Shephard believes that the work the board is doing now will guide Rising Sun for decades and he’s eager to be part of that work.
“I think Rising Sun will improve year over year in terms of infrastructure and overall appeal to residents,” Shephard said. “The real challenge is helping to put a plan in place that will continue to lead the town and its residents in a positive manner 25 and even 50 years down the road.”
While his attention of late has been on repairs to Triangle Dog Park after two recent floods wrecked the boardwalk trails, Warnick also hopes – in this new four year term – to be able to circle back to bringing the Rails to Trails concept to Rising Sun.
“I still want to get that accomplished,” he said, adding, “COVID killed a lot of things.”
He’d like to see a restaurant on Main Street again. Sue’s Restaurant closed in December. The building at 9 East Main St. has been purchased by a Harford County couple.
For the long term, Warnick also hopes to attract more business to the area; such as a data center, which he notes can happen since the town has 3-phase electric off Route 1 for its wastewater treatment plant.
“I want to continue to build a strong economy and provide good quality service for the citizens of Rising Sun,” he said.
Shephard, who was on the board for a year after being elected in 2016, but then stepped aside due to family and work obligations, said being a town commissioner is different now.
“Much different because we have very positive, forward momentum right now and the board works very well together,” he said.
As the commissioner in charge of streets and sidewalks, Shephard expects to continue that role after the election.
“We need to continue to improve on failing infrastructure in the town, including streets, sidewalks and water/sewer lines,” he said. “Some are already being improved while others are on the horizon.”
The polls will still be open on the third floor of Rising Sun town hall from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday Oct. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.