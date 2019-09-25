RISING SUN — Another Cecil County town is making the move toward canceling no-contest elections.
Travis Marion, mayor of Rising Sun, said town officials will be introducing legislation soon that would allow the town to cancel elections when there is no competition on the ballot.
That's the current situation as Commissioners Pauline Braun and Augie Pierson are the only candidates on the ballot for the town's Oct. 21 election. Both were appointed to fill seats left open with the resignation of two commissioners who had been elected to the seats.
"Public service is a huge commitment that should not be taken lightly," the mayor said, adding that as elected officials often unpopular choices have to be made.
Port Deposit approved the no-contest cancellation in 2017, which cleared the way in May for that town election to be canceled. Like Port Deposit, Rising Sun does not allow for write in candidates so there is no chance of a non-declared person coming into the contest.
"We are going to be changing it after the election," Marion said Tuesday.
Port Deposit officials recognized a savings of $2,000 by not having to rent electronic voting machines and a venue or having the election board on duty for the day.
Marion said Rising Sun would too.
"It's a waste of time and money otherwise," Marion said.
Still, the mayor did congratulate Braun and Pierson on their wins.
The deadline to become a candidate was Sept. 20, which was also the deadline to assure voters were registered to participate.
