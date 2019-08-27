ELKTON — Kelly Biddle Jr. fired five shots at close range into his unarmed 45-year-old uncle — two bullets into his face and three into his chest — during a dispute inside their Rising Sun-area home in November.
On Friday, during his allocution at sentencing, Biddle, 22, spoke fondly of James Hammersley Biddle — the man he killed — and expressed the great sense of loss he has experienced.
Biddle's admiration for his late uncle and the sadness he feels mirrored the sentiment contained in more than a dozen victim-impact letters submitted to the court by other relatives, who, however, also included disparaging remarks and stories about the defendant in their writings.
Those family members and supporters, approximately 20 in all, were seated on the opposite side of the courtroom from where Biddle tearfully read his prepared statement for his allocution Friday, moments before sentencing.
"In an instant, I lost my uncle, too. He was my mentor, my best friend and my second dad. I created a wound I will never be able to fully heal from. I wish I could bring my Uncle Jim back. I miss joking around with him. He was one of the only people who could relate to me in so many ways," Biddle began.
The defendant then noted that he had lived half of his life with his uncle. Biddle's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Jason Ricke, told the court that Biddle had a "difficult childhood" and had "seen things he shouldn't have seen," before his uncle took him into his home about 10 years ago, when Biddle was a boy, and helped raised him.
"He was always there. He can never be replaced. I wish I could hug him again," Biddle said.
The defendant apologized to his father, Kelly Patrick Biddle Sr. — who also was living with the victim when he witnessed the fatal shooting of his brother — and his uncle's surviving daughter, Cassandra Biddle, a Texas resident who attended Biddle's trial in June and Friday's sentencing, in which she read her victim-impact statement aloud.
Biddle concluded his allocution by saying he was sorry "to the rest of my family," and commenting, "I hope we can be a family again."
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. then imposed two sentences on Biddle that equate to a 15-year prison term.
Davis imposed the maximum 10-year sentence on Biddle for voluntary manslaughter, which applies when there has been an intentional killing in which the defendant had a reasonable or unreasonable belief that his or her life was in danger and that the force used was greater than necessary.
In general terms, voluntary manslaughter applies when there has been an imperfect self-defense, flawed by either an unreasonable belief of danger or by excessive force.
Davis also imposed a consecutive 20-year sentence for use of handgun during the commission of a felony or crime of violence, before suspending all but the mandatory five-year penalty.
Biddle will serve his 15-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. After completing his term, Biddle must serve five years of supervised probation, as part of the sentence levied by Davis. Biddle must successfully complete an anger management course and undergo mental health treatment, as probation conditions.
A jury convicted Biddle of voluntary manslaughter and the gun offense in June after deliberating approximately three hours at the end of a four-day-long trial.
"The thing that has baffled me about this case is that a gun even came up in the first place. You brought a gun to an argument, not a fistfight, not a gunfight. I'm trying to figure out the reasonableness of (Biddle's) fear," Davis remarked from the bench before imposing his sentence. "You kind of brought this on yourself, (by) even putting the gun in your waistband."
Jurors acquitted Biddle of the most serious charges — first-degree and second-degree murder, which are punishable by up to life and 40 years in prison respectively.
The prosecution alleged at trial that the defendant committed premeditated, willful and deliberate murder when he shot his uncle five times at close range in the living room of their shared residence in the 1600 block of Theodore Road shortly before 8 a.m. Nov. 23, the day after Thanksgiving, while the defense maintained that Biddle had acted in self-defense amid an argument.
Biddle had armed himself with the .38-caliber handgun before he had even seen his uncle that morning — after waking up in his bedroom to the sound of his uncle and his father arguing in the kitchen and then hearing his uncle make a derogatory comment about Biddle’s unemployment, dragging his name into the dispute, according to court records.
By the time Biddle had reached the kitchen, with the handgun in his pants pocket, his uncle and his father had stopped arguing and were reconciling, prosecutors said. Biddle then confronted his uncle about the disparaging remark he had made about him while arguing with his father and asked for an apology, prosecutors added.
After his uncle said no, Biddle walked into the living room and his uncle approached him from behind, prompting Biddle to turn around, according to trial testimony. Biddle had testified that his uncle then hit him in the head — not hard enough to knock him down, but enough to make him step backward — and Biddle, in response, pulled out the handgun and opened fire.
The sentence imposed by Davis fell well short of the penalty sought by Assistant State's Attorney Michael J. Halter, who recommended the maximum 30 years in sentences.
"That man (Biddle) doesn't get to ask for forgiveness. He shot his uncle five times, twice in the face," Halter said, referring to the 30 years in possible sentences and then explaining, "That's six years per shot. Six years for every time he pulled the trigger."
Halter opined that the jury should have convicted Biddle of first-degree murder and that, according to him, it marked the latest betrayal of the victim.
"He was betrayed by the people in that box," Halter said, referencing the jury box. "He was betrayed by his own nephew ... to kill your uncle, who took (Biddle) in and helped raised him."
In recommending the maximum 30 years in sentences, Halter said, "When are we going to hold the defendant responsible? ... When is someone going to finally step up and finally hold someone responsible?"
Moments later, Ricke asked for a sentence within state sentencing guidelines, which, based on Biddle's criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of five to 10 years of active incarceration for him. He noted that a pre-sentencing investigation indicated that there are "no aggravating factors" relating to Biddle.
"We are not here today about a murder. We are here today about a (defendant) who defended himself with too much force. I ask the court to respect the jury's verdict," Ricke said.
At trial, Ricke contended that Biddle emptied the handgun’s clip into his uncle after his uncle had struck him in the head during a confrontation, their last in a purported long list of scuffles they had during the past decade, and that it "happened very quick, very fast."
"In a single moment, there was a regrettable reaction," Ricke summarized.
The defense lawyer maintained that Biddle opened fire because he feared his uncle. Based on his client’s account, Ricke described the uncle as a quick-tempered, unpredictable, imposing figure of a former amateur boxer who kept numerous loaded guns in close proximity to him inside the residence and who took an array of prescription medications for mental health issues.
Biddle’s father testified at trial that he called 911 immediately after witnessing the fatal shooting. In a recording of the 911 call, an hysterical Biddle Sr. could be heard repeatedly uttering expressions of shock and describing the appearance of his brother after the fatal shooting. At one point, Biddle Sr. could be heard pleading with Biddle Jr. to help him tend to Biddle Jr.’s gravely wounded uncle.
Biddle Sr. described the shooting as “accidental” to the emergency dispatcher. Biddle Sr. also testified that he did not see his brother strike his son, before the gunshots rang out. In addition, Biddle testified that the shots were not fired until after he had intervened in the confrontation between his son and his brother and grabbed the drawn weapon.
On Friday, Biddle Sr. addressed the judge on behalf of his son.
"If I thought he (Biddle) was malicious, I wouldn't be here right now," Biddle Sr. said, before referring to his son and his late brother and commenting, "I love them both. It's just messed up thing all around. He (Biddle) was a kind-hearted boy, and he (the victim) always tried to help the little guy."
From the bench, Davis recalled Biddle Sr. taking the witness stand at trial and commented, "I can't image the pain of testifying, having lost his brother and fearing the possibility of losing his son."
The judge noted that he had received approximately 14 victim-impact letters from the decedent's family members.
"It was probably the most victim-impact letters I've ever received. The court was moved by the sheer love and admiration for James Biddle," Davis said, noting that most referred to him affectionately as "Jim Boy."
Most of those letter writers took exception to how the defense negatively portrayed the victim, which they dismissed as a trial tactic based on lies. Those family members described the victim as a hard-working concrete employee who was loving, funny, helpful, considerate and very family-oriented.
"My dad was my rock, my shoulder to cry on, my friend ... My Dad made me feel like the luckiest girl in the entire world. Really. I won the lottery when it comes to Dads. There will never be another man in the entire world that could ever fill the shoes of my father. And I'll live with that loss for the rest of my life," his daughter, Cassandra, told the judge Friday.
