RISING SUN — Having passed an ordinance last month allowing for payment of a stipend to members of appointed boards and commissions, the elected board set in place Tuesday night the amount these volunteers would be paid.
Resolution 2021-06 also gives the mayor and commissioners an increase in its monthly stipend from $275 per quarter to $125 per month. The increase only affects those offices on the Oct. 18 ballot. The raise would take effect Nov. 9. The other two commission seats would not see the raise until after the 2023 election; a fact that caused Commissioner Augie Pierson to be the lone dissenting vote.
"So the new commissioners will make more than the experienced, existing commissioners for two years?" Pierson asked.
Commissioner Dave Warnick pointed out that is typically how raises for elected bodies are instituted. This prevents the appearance that one has voted for his own pay raise, Warnick said.
So far only Travis Marion has announced his intentions to seek re-election to the mayor's office. Warnick and the seat currently held by Commissioner Joe Shephard are also to be decided. Pierson and Commissioner Pauline Braun's seat would be on the 2023 ballot.
The deadline to file is Sept. 17.
Members of the Planning Commission, Board of Zoning Appeals, Ethics and Elections boards would be paid $30 for each meeting attended, providing the minutes show each was at the meeting for at least 75% of the time.
Elections board members would also continue to be paid $150 to operate and oversee the election process while the vote is being taken and to oversee the returns.
"The election board has always been compensated for the day of the election," said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator. "But elections officials are permitted to receive a stipend."
At the same meeting, in a different resolution, the board approved Stephen Miller and Joanne Osborne's return to the Election Board and also seated Bernice Fogle and Sheila Moore. This board will serve until March 2023.
Bonenberger explained that the duties of these elected and appointed boards has become more involved over the years with the number of required meetings and associated obligations is increasing.
"Part of that is financial disclosure," Bonenberger said. The forms need to be vetted and cleared by the Ethics Commission. "The board of elections does that too. They meet and look at the candidates' applications and financial disclosure forms."
Emerging development in Rising Sun will also demand more from the planning and zoning appeals members.
"We want to fill our boards with good people," Bonenberger said.
