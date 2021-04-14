RISING SUN — The first of at least two annexations needed to bring water and sewer to homes outside of Rising Sun was approved by the mayor and commissioners.
More than a decade ago, the Maryland Department of the Environment issued a consent order against Southern States at 881 Wilson Road for a chemical leak on site that caused wells in 11 nearby homes to become tainted with high levels of nitrates. Back in 2009, wells in the 700- and 800-blocks of Wilson Road had nitrate levels 12 times what the EPA considers safe for human consumption.
Southern States has been providing bottled water to residents of the affected homes and – according to Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation – has since purchased seven.
Jay Gullo, Rising Sun's attorney, opened a public hearing about the annexation Tuesday night by explaining that this first annexation involves a 30-foot stretch of land outside of town limits across farm property to where it would allow Rising Sun to take the underground lines to Maryland State Highway Administration easements.
That land is zoned by Cecil County as Northern Agricultural Residential (NAR) but would be classified AR under Rising Sun zoning.
"The county wants it to stay NAR," Gullo said. That would mean the property owners – Meadows Farm – would need to get a special exception for the utility easement.
"All this sounds ridiculous when talking about a strip of land by the side of the road," Gullo said. "We're not talking about development."
Gullo feels there will be a resolution, however.
"I believe the town and the county will be able to work this out," he said, adding, "We are trying to solve a public health issue."
Alisa Webb, executive coordinator of Cecil Land Trust, doubted the urgency of the water.
"We would like to see a public health report indicating imminent public health issues," Webb said.
CLT holds an easement on the Meadows Farm, which Webb added is part of the Rural Legacy Area. She pointed out that the Albeck Farm next door to Meadows is also in protection.
"We're talking about an easement," said Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator, indicating little of the project would be on the farms. "In some cases (the lines) run under the macadam and in other cases under the hard surface of the road."
Also speaking against the annexation was Bill Kilby, who identified himself as a rate payer in Rising Sun as he owns a rental property in town.
"I'm already paying ... for debt service," Kilby said of his contribution to the cost incurred to update Rising Sun's water and sewer systems. "According to what you've said, you're not planning to add any hook ups along the way. So how does this lessen the debt service?"
He urged the town to turn its attention instead to the development of the 190 acre Knutsen Farm, which was annexed into town limits in 2005 and another farm off of Pearl Street near Rising Sun Middle School.
Bonenberger pointed out that Southern States is paying $14,000 for each home to get connected to Rising Sun's water and sewer systems. But he added no one in between can to do the same.
"We are not looking to do things to change the rural character," he said, but added the town will work with property owners with development plans along the route.
"At the end of the day it's about property rights," Bonenberger said. "If they want to hook to water and sewer as it becomes available, they should be able to do that."
"We are not calling for the annexation of farms into town but if Plumpton Park Zoo wants to expand or Ramsey Ford wants to develop their land that's already zoned commercial ... we are respectful of what the county wants out there and what the residents want," he said. "Our comprehensive plan only shows Wilson Road houses."
Those 11 houses on Wilson Road will be paying out-of-town costs for service: $21 per thousand gallons for water alone.
