RISING SUN — The mayor and commissioners approved the annexation last week of several pieces of property along Route 273, which will give right of way for the installation of water and sewer lines to homes around Wilson Road.
However the Rising Sun board voted unanimously to table the resolution, which is required by law according to Calvin Bonenberger, town administrator.
“You can’t do an annexation right away. It has to sit for 45 days,” Bonenberger said.
Once Maryland Department of Planning and Cecil County’s office of Land Use review the annexation and make sure it does not run counter to those comprehensive plans Rising Sun can return to the resolution and approve it. Bonenberger expects that will happen in early April.
Thirty-foot wide swaths of land contiguous to the town’s borders are being annexed so the town will have the needed easements to connect with Maryland State Highway Administration rights of way en route to Wilson Road where as many as 7 homes will be connected to the town water system.
The connection is needed after fertilizer from the now-defunct Southern States leaked into neighboring wells and leached nitrates. Southern States was put under a consent decree by the Maryland Department of the Environment to provide bottled water for 11 homes in the area with the tainted wells.
Since 2009 the company purchased several of the properties, leaving seven homes in need of municipal water.
Both property owners were each paid $100 for the easements plus one free hook-up to the water supply if requested. Bonenberger added that the hook up is not mandatory.
