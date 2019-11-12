CALVERT — Just before Veterans Day, 45 American Legion grave markers were stolen last week from burial plots of United States servicemen at a Calvert cemetery, according to the Maryland State Police.
The Cecil Whig received an update to this story from Cliff England, manager of Rosebank Cemetery, which was founded in 1847.
The theft at the cemetery, which borders Northeast Road (Route 272) and Telegraph Road (Route 273), occurred between Saturday and Tuesday morning, when a caretaker discovered that the military markers were missing and noticed other evidence of tampering, police reported.
“I wanted to provide an update,” said England to Whig staff on Tuesday afternoon.
“Last week, the American Legion in Rising Sun replaced the stolen markers. They were 45 in number and they cost $12 each to replace.”
England said he was grateful to the American Legion, and wanted the public to know that they replaced all the military markers.
“They didn’t have to do that,” he said. “It was over $500 worth of damage to all those graves.”
Those military markers hold sentimental value because they are placed at the graves of Americans who served in this nation’s military, England emphasized.
MSP detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the culprit or culprits in the theft of the American Legion grave markers and, or, finding the stolen markers.
“The markers hold a miniature American flag and mark the graves of American service members. If anyone has information about the person(s) responsible or the location of the markers, please contact the Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Refer to case number 19-MSP-047045,” MSP officials instruct in a written statement issued last week.
For anyone wanting to thank the Rising Sun American Legion, you can get in contact with them at 410-658-9078. They are located at 338 East Main Street in Rising Sun, and have a website, http://www.alpost194.com/.
