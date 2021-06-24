RISING SUN — In front of town hall, near the Little Free Library and the interactive mural, is a new addition; A Blessing Box.
Rising Sun Mayor Travis Marion said he and the board agreed the box holding non-perishable food would be helpful to someone in town.
“Rising Sun is just like other communities who may have people who are food insecure,” Marion said Thursday as he placed donations in the box built by Wall To Wall Woodworks.
“I found them on Etsy,” he explained of the shop based in Meridian, Miss. While the box is plain now, it will soon have its name painted on the window.
The US Department of Agriculture now breaks down food availability four ways; High Food Security meaning no problems, Marginal Food Security meaning there is some anxiety over sufficiency or food shortages, Low Food Security meaning reduced quality and variety of food in the home and Very Low Food Security meaning reduced food intake and disrupted eating habits due to loss of supply.
“We are certainly a community that helps out when there is a need,” the mayor said.
When COVID struck residents came together to collect gloves, gowns and other personal protective gear for Calvert Manor Healthcare.
The Little Free Library was added to town hall in 2019 and during the pandemic, which closed Cecil County Public Libraries, the wooden box of books was quite popular, Marion said.
“We’ve had to replace the latch several times,” he said.
It wore out from use as people sought books, returned books or made donations.
“Former Rising Sun Mayor Sallie Teague came here a lot,” he said.
He said she made several donations.
He expects it will be much the same for The Blessing Box. People are invited to take food if it is needed, or donate non-perishables.
“We may even have another box in the winter for hats, gloves and scarves,” the mayor said.
The mural, painted by Shawn Fortin, arrived last November. The large plywood panel is painted with fluffy dandelions that automatically urges the viewer to come closer and take selfies.
