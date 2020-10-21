CHESAPEAKE CITY — A wealthy lady buried alive. A doctor’s office-turned slaughterhouse. A tentacled creature lurking in the depths of the bay.
These are just some of the eerie tales unearthed in The Revisionists: A Haunted Victorian Walk, a chilling tour of Chesapeake City debuting this year ahead of Halloween. Chesapeake City native Greg Shelton organized the production through his company Poplar Hall, aiming to bring fictional history to life against the town’s Victorian backdrop to create a bone-chilling experience.
Rick Waterhouse, a retired teacher and actor from North East, plays lead Revisionist Arlington Mellace, a disgruntled ex-attorney from England. The stories play on the imagination of guests, he said, and will stick with them long after the tours come to a close.
“We get into what’s in your own head, lying in the dark and that kind of thing,” he said. “When it’s nighttime, it’s dark, you’re going to sleep and there’s a chance of dreams or nightmares — that sticks with people.”
Revisionists — members of a spiritual society shrouded in secrecy — act as tour guides, gathering guests at Town Hall and leading them down to the water. They make six stops, recounting grisly stories supposedly buried in the forgotten history of Chesapeake City, and along the way encounter otherworldly spirits who tell their own tales.
Head Story Writer and Co-Director April Lindsey said she drew from the Victorian look and feel of the town to bring the stories together.
“All kinds of bad things happened in Victorian times — people were dying like crazy, there was cholera, there was the Civil War,” she said. “Out of that era came all these bizarre spiritualisms and mourning customs, because people were dropping like flies.”
Lindsey contrasted the production with a classic haunted house.
“They’re great, but it’s all about quick scares — being startled and shocked. This is not that,” she said. “We’re not trying to scare people to death. We’re trying to create a spooky atmosphere and tell some stories that are actually stories.”
Shelton recruited Lindsey to write the stories after the town approached him about revitalizing a ghost tour. After organizing recurring events such as a European Christmas market and a farmer’s market in Chesapeake City, Shelton said he was excited to do something unique for the Halloween season.
They kept the production small this year because of restrictions around gatherings, Shelton said. However, the chance to bring more visitors to the town in years to come has him thinking on a grander scale.
“I’d like to add features that would almost make this a small ghost storytelling festival,” he said. “People from statewide would come to the events, stay at the inns and get reservations for dinner.”
With 24 tours across four nights already sold out, Shelton said he plans to add five first-come, first-serve tickets to each tour, which will be available day-of. He hopes to keep the groups small — 15 to 20 guests at most, both to create a more intimate atmosphere and to minimize the risk of viral transmission.
Luckily, the tours take place entirely outside, and the Revisionists wear masks between stops. Even amid the spiritual encounters, the actors stay more than six feet apart. After months of being stuck at home, Shelton said, there’s an appetite for safe, unique evening experiences.
Lindsey commended the actors for bringing the production together with limited rehearsal time. While a number of the cast are amateurs, she added, they add a chilling flair and make the tales more vivid and engaging, sometimes even interacting with guests.
For Waterhouse, the interactive aspect makes the performance a unique challenge. While the spirits may occasionally interact with guests, Waterhouse will guide guests from one story to the next and must be ready to answer questions as Arlington Mellace.
“You’re talking to the audience, and you’re taking comments from them, and so you have to be on your toes a little bit for ad libbing,” he said. “As you’re walking along, you have to continue with the accent and with the demeanor of the character you’ve developed.”
To flesh out the characters of the Revisionists, which include Waterhouse and fellow performers Lonnie James and Chris Cauffman-Cooke, Lindsey sketched out some details of the fictional Revisionist organization. But the Revisionists are just a frame to guide guests from one spooky story to the next.
While different scenes may haunt different guests, Lindsey said the third story, ‘Lightning Rolls A Double,’ is her favorite.
She explained that it’s based on a story a friend of her grandfather’s told her about ball lightning, an unexplained natural phenomenon of spheres of light forming in thunderstorms. The story, she said, is meant to deceive.
“The protagonist goes through a lot, and ends up committing suicide — or does he?” she said. “It’s terrifying.”
Shelton credited the core of the project to Lindsey’s writing, adding that reading her stories is what initially got him on board. He said he hopes the tours will bring new folklore to Chesapeake City that will endure long after the Revisionists shutter their lanterns.
“Everyone has traveled up and down the C&D canal, but there has never really been anything captured about what lives in those waters,” he said. “Executing an amazing ghost story is what this whole thing is about.”
