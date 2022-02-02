NORTH EAST — James Just did not want any fanfare when he walked out of the North East Police Department station on Monday — the last day of his nearly 34-year career with the agency, which he spent the last 19 months leading as the chief.
To anyone who knows him, Just’s request to downplay his retirement — or perhaps to even ignore it altogether — was in line with his reserved personality. To anyone who knows him, by the same token, Just’s request to quietly leave the NEPD at the end of his last shift Monday was unacceptable.
It was so unacceptable, in fact, that Just's subordinates gave him a direct order, only because they respect him as a fellow law enforcement officer and as a person.
“We said, ‘Chief, you’ve earned a walkout (ceremony) and you’re going to have one, whether you like it or not,” NEPD Sgt. Michael Hickey said with a chuckle, recalling conversations that he and Lt. Stephen Yates had with Just during an unspecified period of time leading up to his last day on the job.
Yates echoed Hickey’s comments.
“Jim served the Town of North East well for more than 30 years, and he is well respected. He deserves a walkout,” Yates told the Cecil Whig.
And that is precisely what Just received, thanks to arrangements made by Yates and Hickey. When Just walked out of the NEPD station at noon on Monday, he was greeted by two adjacent rows of standing-at-attention officers representing the various police agencies in Cecil County and members of the Department of Emergency Services.
What followed were salutes, handshakes and hugs as Just made his way down the receiving lines, pausing to express his gratitude to every person. Just had crossed paths with most of them professionally during his three-plus decades career.
At one point, Just stopped and commented to the crowd, “I didn’t ask for this, but I appreciate it.”
One of the many notable people in those receiving lines was Darrell Hamilton, who served as the NEPD chief for 43 years before retiring in June 2019. Hamilton has the distinction of being the longest-serving police chief in Maryland history. After Hamilton retired, the North East Board of Commissioners tapped Just to replace him as chief.
“The longest-serving police chief and the shortest-serving serving police chief,” Just announced playfully, gesturing toward Hamilton and then toward himself, sparking laughter from the crowd.
Just also shook hands with North East Mayor Michael Kline, who stood toward the end of one of those receiving lines.
“He was the right person at the right time,” Kline said, referring to Just and the decision to make him the NEPD chief after Hamilton retired. “He had thirty-some years of experience as a police officer in this town. He developed strong relationships with the business owners and citizens here, which is very important in a town like North East. He was always a gentleman and he was always well-respected.”
After reaching the end of the receiving lines, Just greeted several others who were standing nearby, including Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer and Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald. He also greeted other well-wishers, including some town residents.
A graduate of the Delaware County (Pa.) Police Academy, Just spent three years serving with the Elkton Police Department before joining the North East Police Department in March 1988. Just has the distinction of being the first NEPD officer to ever hold the rank of lieutenant, which he did for several years before he was named chief.
Cpl. Bilton Morgan, who has served with NEPD for almost 15 years, after 18 years with the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, told the Cecil Whig that Just had a gift for diffusing potentially explosive situations.
“The man is the greatest street counselor you would ever want. He is level-headed and has a calming voice. He was always the voice of reason and, because of that, situations did not escalate,” Morgan said.
As are his fellow officers, Morgan is happy Just received a walkout.
“He didn’t want a retirement party. He didn’t want a shadow box. He didn’t want anything. That’s just him. He’s alway been low key. He didn’t do the job for credit or attention. He just wanted to do the job the best he could,” Morgan said. “He was told (that) you’re going to at least do a walkout, and I’m glad he did because he deserved it.”
As Just did his walkout, an amplified voice said, “Chief Just always had the best interests of his officers in mind. His ‘officer-first’ mentality will be missed. Chief, enjoy your retirement and thank you for everything you did to make the Town of North East and the North East Police Department a better place.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.