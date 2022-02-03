Shelby Tittle invites creative and D-I-Y types to take part in ReStore For a Reason, a fundraiser for Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna. Check out an item from ReStore in Aberdeen, make it new in any way you see fit, and bring it back to be sold to benefit potential Habitat homeowners in Cecil and Harford counties.
Shelby Tittle invites creative and D-I-Y types to take part in ReStore For a Reason, a fundraiser for Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna. Check out an item from ReStore in Aberdeen, make it new in any way you see fit, and bring it back to be sold to benefit potential Habitat homeowners in Cecil and Harford counties.
Photos Courtesy of Habitat For Humanity
The painted table to the left is the refreshed version of the table seen to the right. Shelby Tittle with Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna shows how she worked her creative magic on behalf of ReStore For a Reason.
ABERDEEN — If you’re a fan of those D-I-Y shows or like to find new uses for old stuff then ReStore and Habitat For Humanity Susquehanna want to offer a challenge.
Come on in to the store at 1013 Beards Hill Road in Aberdeen and pick out something from the floor priced $40 or less, take it home and turn it into something new. Bring it back to ReStore where it will be sold through a online and in person silent auction to help deserving people in Cecil and Harford counties become homeowners.
“We call it “Repair for a Reason” said Shelby Tittle, Resource Development Coordinator. “I stole the idea from another Habitat chapter.”
According to Tittle that chapter has been doing this DIY/repurposing event for several years and raised as much as $6,000 in its last campaign.
“If I could make half that the first time it would be awesome,” she said.
As of Friday Jan. 28, more than a dozen pieces had been adopted from the sales floor. There are shelves full of small items and row after row and furniture pieces waiting for your creative freedom.
“Pick up a piece and check it out like a library book,” Tittle explained. “Do whatever with it and return it by March 26.”
Tittle admits to getting inspired by searching online for ideas.
“Pinterest has pages and pages of repurposing stuff,” she said. It could be as simple as new paint to a totally new purpose.
Tittle said projects must be adopted by March 12. The store is open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
“You could also do something with a piece you already have on hand,” she suggested.
