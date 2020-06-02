Responding CCSO deputy injured in crash near North East

NORTH EAST — A Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy suffered injuries over the weekend when the patrol vehicle he was driving crashed into a light pole in a church parking lot near North East — while he was responding to a nearby single-vehicle accident in which an occupant of that vehicle was flown to a regional trauma center, police reported.
Agency officials identified the injured deputy as Deputy Alexander Kerns, a one-year CCSO veteran. An ambulance crew drove Kerns to Union Hospital in Elkton, where he was treated for what investigators described as “non-life-threatening” injuries.
“He is still not back to work,” Lt. Michael Holmes, a CCSO spokesman, told the Cecil Whig on Tuesday, after reporting that Kerns has been discharged from the hospital.
Kerns was driving a marked CCSO patrol vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice, through an otherwise empty First Baptist Church of North East parking lot in the 200 block of Mechanics Valley Road when his car struck the light pole, police reported. It appears that Kerns was attempting to drive through that church parking lot as a shortcut, Holmes noted.
At the time, Kerns was headed to nearby Deans Bank Road, close to Rehill Road, where a vehicle had veered off the road and crashed into a tree, police said. A Maryland State Police helicopter flew an injured occupant of that vehicle to University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, police added.
“Deputy Kerns was responding to that crash scene. While en route, he received a dispatch that someone had fled from the scene of that (Deans Bank Road) crash,” Holmes said, explaining that Kerns was acting on the real-time information that was available to him at the time.
While Kerns suffered relatively minor injuries, the CCSO patrol car sustained extensive damage, according to Holmes.
“The patrol vehicle has considerable damage, but it is not officially totaled at this point,” Holmes said.
