ELKTON — The Cecil County Board of Elections is encouraging voters to request absentee ballots for the June 2 primary election.
Gov. Larry Hogan delayed the April 28 primary during a press conference on March 17. There will also be a required mail-in vote for the special general election in Congressional District 7 following the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings late last year. This special election primary will continue as planned on April 28.
At the county level, Director Ruie Lavoie is also encouraging voters to ensure their addresses are up-to-date so they may receive the correct ballot. Residents may go here to request an absentee ballot.
The new deadline for to request an absentee ballot is May 26 for a mail-in form and May 29 to receive the ballot electronically. These votes must be postmarked on or before June 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.