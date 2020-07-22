ELKTON — Residents in Cecil County rally behind local law enforcement as widespread protests demanding social justice ensue following the death of George Floyd on May 25 that re-amplified the Black Lives Matter movement.
This Saturday, residents will decorate cars and drive by the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police barrack in North East “just to say thank you to local law enforcement,” Danielle Hornberger said.
The parade is not the first attempt by residents to garner interest in a “back the blue” event. The first intended to visit each of the local departments in the county, but was later rescheduled with a to-be-determined date.
Hornberger picked up the ball, though eliminating most of the stops as to not cause unintended traffic issues.
Hornberger, who is the Republican candidate for Cecil County executive, is jointly organizing the parade with residents after she received calls expressing interest to publicly demonstrate support for county law enforcement.
Specifically, she spoke on hampered spirits among departments, describing it as an unfortunate repercussion of actions done by “someone in uniform, somewhere else that did a horrible act.”
“[The idea] is in response to the national feeling toward law enforcement. We know that morale really low among law enforcement, as well,” Hornbeger said, clarifying the parade is not a counter protest to rallies supporting Black Lives Matter as there is a sentiment that these are conflicting causes.
In fact, Hornberger is generally behind the idea of Cecil Solidarity. She said that, though she doesn’t agree some of their demands, “Cecil Solidarity has said that they support our local law enforcement.”
Cecil Solidarity has its eyes set on a “Cecil for all people,” which is one of the group’s mottos.
”Right now the movement is [supporting] black and brown lives,” said Christine Givens, an organizer. “But eventually, that’ll continue to morph and... we’ll take on other challenges and other social injustices across the county.”
”So, when people say, ‘oh, you’re anti-cop.’ No, we’re not we’re addressing the issue that we’re having with across the board with cops,” Givens said.
Sheriff Scott Adams said that Cecil County shares an uptick in aggression toward law enforcement — a feeling shared across the nation as officers are under scrutiny after numerous cases of officers exercising use of force that resulted in the death of those who had been apprehended. Namely, the Minneapolis police officers that murdered Floyd, the officers in Louisville that shot Breonna Taylor on March 13, and the death 23-year-old Elijah McClain caused by Aurora, Colorado police in August 2019.
Though Cecil County does not have a concerned history as far as complaints against officers, Adams said, the general friction between U.S. civilians and law enforcement has him feeling anxious.
This pressure is felt by Cecil County deputies. Personally, Adams said, his anxiety level has risen “100 percent.
“We don’t want to work with bad police officers either, trust me,” Adams said. “We are not happy with what occurred [in Minneapolis] … It’s horrific. It has brought this dispersion among all police.
“My biggest anxiety, and what hurts me the most, is that most of us have done this career for a long time and those acts wash away relationships we’ve had and the positive stories [with law enforcement],” Sheriff Adams said. “It’s pretty sickening to me.”
Adams and other municipal law enforcement heads have met with Cecil Solidarity recently. These conversations are “always” about moving forward together, Adams said.
One request from the civil action group is the formation of a citizen’s advisory board, which is already in the works between the state’s attorney and sheriff’s offices. Though still in the preliminary stages, Adams hopes that this board would have representatives from each section of the county, as well as from the schools, the Chamber of Commerce, the local NAACP branch, etc.
“Interaction with the community and feedback is what we want,” said Hornberger, the candidate for one of the highest offices in the county. “Peaceful protesting is what we want, too.”
The peaceful piece in protesting is what Adams encouraged Cecil Solidarity to keep pushing — the group provides information on de-escalation practices and requires that participants follow a code of conduct. These rules stat that if a resident wishes to organize a protest under the name Cecil Solidarity that they do so with the “intent to be peaceful.”
The code goes on to say, “ You will strive to de-escalate any confrontations and keep your demonstration respectful of local laws.
We set this group up because there was clearly a need for a nonpartisan group where people could share information and plan actions. We don’t want to control your actions, but we want to keep the movement within Cecil peaceful and respectful.”
However, Adams warned protestors not to be naive.
“I am glad that [Cecil Solidarity] has that all in place,” he said. “My concern is what we’ve seen in other places: It’s that [protests] get hijacked from outside groups and do bad things.”
And so far, it’s been able to keep its promise.
