PORT DEPOSIT — Town officials announced Tuesday night that the cost of trash and recyclable pick up will not change for at least another year.
Ted Sookiasian, finance director, said Port Deposit will sign another 3-year contract with GFL, who has had the town’s business for more than 8 years.
“Five years ago GFL reduced their contract price and did not increase it (in following years) as the contract allowed,” Sookiasian said. However the cost to each residence remained $269.34 a year, billed along with property taxes.
The new contract allows for a 5.92% price increase the first year, 4.5% in year two and 4.75% the final year.
“Even with that, the cost is slightly below what we’re charging residents,” Sookiasian told the mayor and council. He said GFL did not increase its price with the current 1-year contract and drop its price with the previous 3-year deal.
“So it’s possible they may not enact these increases,” said Mayor Bob Kuhs.
GFL had been billing Port Deposit for $261 per unit. The town would put the differential into the operating budget and use it to pay delinquent trash accounts when properties go to foreclosure or tax sale. Over the years that padding, so to speak, has reduced to $2.55.
“We always want to keep the surplus,” said Councilman Tom Knight, adding that $2.55 is the minimum the town should be putting in reserve from each customer payment.
Councilman Kevin Brown wondered about that possible increase.
“Do we have enough margin of error for if they don’t pay we can cover it,” Brown said. “At the same time if they do increase do we feel comfortable enough to raise the prices?”
Sookiasian said the plan is to keep that pad in there to cover unpaid bills.
