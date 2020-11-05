ELKTON — Using a chair inside Maryland Beer Co. as her stage, Cecil County Executive-elect Danielle Hornberger thanked the crowd of supporters gathered with her.
“We did it!,” she exclaimed to a round of applause.
Hornberger held a 32-point lead over her opponent, Democrat Jeff Kase, as results came in Tuesday night. While a few thousand mail-in ballots have yet to be counted, the unofficial returns from some mail-in ballots as well as early and Election Day voting show Hornberger with 26,363 votes, while Kase netted 13,574.
Hornberger said she would continue to do what propelled her to the office including listening to what residents want in their county.
State Sen. Jason Gallion (R-Dist 35) pledged that the state delegation from Harford and Cecil Counties would work with her from Annapolis.
“This is a great night for Cecil County,” Gallion said. “You’ll have the support of the Maryland General Assembly.”
He then pointed to her husband, Del. Kevin Hornberger (R-Dist 35A), and added, “And I know you know the delegate.”
State Del. Mike Griffith (R-Dist 35B) admired Hornberger’s tenacity in an election that saw her under attack from her primary opponent, outgoing County Executive Alan McCarthy, who filed a lawsuit alleging that she failed to submit a financial disclosure form on time. A judge dismissed McCarthy’s request to remove Hornerbger from the general election ballot.
“When there are lots of arrows flying, I never saw her sweat,” Griffith said.
Griffith also connected the Hornberger supporters with the Harford County GOP contingent via FaceTime. Holding his phone aloft so those gathered inside the Elkton brew pub could see, State Del. Teresa Reilly (R-Dist 35B) congratulated Hornberger. Upon mentioning the other Republican wins of the day, the group launched into a chant of “USA! USA!”
In an election upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hornberger said that listening to the challenges facing small business owners helped her gauge the needs of communities across the county. In an interview with The Whig during the campaign, she added that meeting with constituents on the ground helped her build the grassroots support needed for a convincing win.
In a video posted to Facebook, Hornberger thanked her supporters for joining the journey of her campaign. She asked for patience and understanding as she gets to work on day one tackling the health and economic uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we celebrate victory tonight, I stand here truly humbled before you, so grateful and awe-struck by your overwhelming confidence in me,” she said. “As I stand here now, I pledge to you, the people of Cecil County, that I will work for every resident, that I will roll up my sleeves and be the hardest-working county executive you have ever seen.”
For his part, Kase held out hope through election night, saying in an interview after the first round of results were released that he anticipated outstanding mail-in ballots to break in his favor. However, he conceded Wednesday as Hornberger’s lead grew, thanking supporters in a Facebook post.
“We ran a spirited campaign based on integrity and honesty. I cannot begin to express my gratitude for all of the support and hard work that was put in on my behalf,” he wrote. “We didn’t win, but we should all be proud of the fight we put up.”
Cecil County Councilman Bill Coutz joined Hornberger’s Election Night celebration at Maryland Beer Co., and assured her that she had his support.
“I know you’ll do what’s best for all of Cecil County,” Coutz said.
Vote returns are as of press time Thursday. For updated returns, please check cecildaily.com.
