Rep. Harris allegedly curses at White House staffer

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Congressman Andy Harris, R-1, was allegedly overheard cursing at a White House advance staffer Monday at a Memorial Day event President Trump attended at the historic Fort McHenry in Baltimore County.
A spokesperson for Harris denied the claim.
Seung Min Kim, a White House reporter for the Washington Post, tweeted at 1:29 p.m. on Monday that, per White House pool reporter for McClatchy Francesca Chambers, “members of the press overheard Harris yelling, ‘bull****’ at the staffer loudly.”
Steven Nelson, a White House reporter for the New York Post, tweeted at 1:59 p.m. that a spokesman for Harris denied the allegation. The spokesperson said that Harris was wearing a “face shield” and was “speaking loudly” to the staffer while “discussing outdoor CDC guidance.”
The spokesperson also said, “Of course, he did not curse at anyone.”
A White House pool report obtained by National Murrow Award Winner and longtime capitol reporter Jamie Dupree reads:
“Before the President arrived, Congressman Harris, who was seated in the last row of chairs for attendees, up against the bike rack that separated press from the rest of the event, was seen engaging in a dispute with the White House staffer. The context of the conversation between Harris, who raised his voice at the advance person, was not clear, but members of the press overheard Harris yelling “bull****” at the staffer loudly.”
