ELKTON – The Christmas holidays can be a difficult time emotionally for people who have lost loved ones, particularly if those deaths occurred during the past year.
Designed to help those people cope, the 15th annual Remembrance Trees event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday at 139 W. Main St. in Elkton.
Sponsored by the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office and the Union Hospital Foundation, the annual event, which is held on the first Friday in December, allows survivors to remember their departed friends and loved ones, whether those people died from illness, violence or other ways, according to Valda Rotolo.
Rotolo is the victim and witness coordinator for the CCSAO, and she plans the annual event with members of several local agencies and organizations.
The idea is to hold the annual event before the hustle of the Christmas season hits full throttle, she said.
It also is strategically scheduled for the beginning of December because the holidays typically are hardest for people whose loved ones have died, she added.
“It’s a way to start the holiday season by remembering your loved ones, before things get busy,” Rotolo explained.
As is the custom, there will be two Christmas trees. Adults can write their departed loved ones’ names on gold ribbons and hang them on one of the trees, while children and adolescents can do likewise with white ribbons designated for the second tree.
Ribbons are available in advance to decorate and return, and they will be placed on the trees on Friday. Interested people can call either Valda at 410-996-5342 or Gabrielle at 302-540-6702.
People also can pick up their ribbons at the event, decorate them and place them on the trees.
The Remembrance Trees event, which will include a brief ceremony, is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be served.
