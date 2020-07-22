ELKTON — Again — and definitely to return — Cecil Solidarity lined public sidewalks over the weekend expressing its constitutional right to assemble in a display of unity after the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor at the hands of law enforcement.
The North East protest took place two days after the death of civil rights icons Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) and Rev. C.T. Vivian, both on July 17. Lewis and Vivian were instrumental in the Civil Rights Movement, defending voter rights, and the overall fight for equality in the United States.
Now, nearly 60 years later, that fight continues.
Cecil Solidarity organizer Christine Givens reminded the protestors on Sunday of the importance of the work done by Lewis and Vivian.
Remembering Vivian, Lewis
Some will notice that the Cecil County government lowered its flag at the county administration building for Congressman Lewis.
Rev. Vivian was one of Martin Luther King Jr.’s close advisor and a “field general in his movement for civil rights and justice,” Givens told protestors. He was instrumental in directing protests, facilitating trainings on non-violence as was dedicated to coordinating voter registration and community projects in segregated cities.
Vivian was arrested often, beaten and almost killed (as was Lewis), “but his work never stopped,” Givens said. He would go on to establish the Black Action Strategies and Information Center and the National Anti-Klan Network. Vivian is the 2013 recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Rep. Lewis, Givens said switching gears, stayed on the frontlines of progressive movements throughout his life. Lewis was the keynote speaker at the March on Washington in August 1963, and helped lead more than 600 peaceful, orderly protestors across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma in March 1965.
“They intended to march from Selma to Montgomery to demonstrate the need for voting rights in the state, but were attacked by Alabama State Troopers in a brutal confrontation that became known as Bloody Sunday,” Given said at the Sunday protest in North East, “news broadcasts and photographs revealed the senseless cruelty of the segregated South and helped pass the Voting Rights Act of 1965.”
Lewis is “often referred to as one of the most courageous persons the Civil Rights Movement ever produced,” she said. “He dedicated his life to protecting human rights, securing civil liberties, and building what he called the beloved community in America.
“Sound familiar?”
Sowing the seeds
Lewis was a devoted advocate of the philosophy for non-violence and civil disobedience “as the means to bring about real change in our country,” Givens said. He was also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.
“We are civil disobedience.”
Givens reminded Cecil Solidarity that the movement for change comes in stages — and at this moment in time that’s where “we are right now.”
Civil disobedience is the refusal to obey the demands of a government occupying power without violence or active methods of opposition, Givens explained.
“Its usual purpose is to force concessions from the government or occupying power — you know, the good trouble, the necessary trouble,” Given said, “good trouble” being a favorite phrase of Lewis.
“… [Lewis] understood that these tactics had the power to not only change laws, but to change the hearts and minds as well.
“He understood that the things that he and his other brothers and sisters were doing day-in and day-out for years, had the power to not only change the laws, but also to change the hearts and minds as well.
“When we think about Cecil County, that is exactly what we’re out to do.”
Setting discourse
Now is the time to “get in the way” of discrimination — and if that’s radical then, Givens said, lean into it.
To those that are nervous about joining the movement — or at least standing behind it — Givens said don’t be. The goal is not to ruin lives, but to stand for what is right.
“When you take a public platform and you spew hate, you deserve whatever is coming to you,” Givens said, “because for every action, there are consequences, especially when you’re not doing the right thing.”
A Harford County man, who identifies himself by his stage name Kid Casper, also took to the microphone on Saturday — a familiar face among the speakers of Cecil Solidarity.
His opening remarks reminded the group of where they stand in the community — and that’s with influence.
“Are you a thermometer or are you a thermostat?” he asked.
“Are we going to record the temperature? Are we gonna set it out here?”
He encouraged his fellow protestors to move with love. Move forward with small acts that change somebody’s perspective — even if for just a day. As that could grow from a day, to a week, to month to year.
“We can change lives out here, y’all. It doesn’t matter how many years of bad that this town has had,” he said.
Social media backlash meets on Main Street
However, the group, which has working toward accountability in Cecil County law enforcement, has received some scrutiny for its public demonstrations. Social media critics have taken to their keyboards to warn residents of the “hate group”.
Over the weekend, residents took to Facebook as Cecil Solidarity lined itself on the Main Street bridge at the beginning of North East’s downtown. Posts show that residents opposed to the protests were “locked and loaded” and encouraging others to “run them over.”
Where children were taking a break, one driver swerved his vehicles in-and-out of the white lines in a threatening manner, one protester recalled. Shortly after, around 1 p.m., a large pickup truck sped through the tight one-way road.
The Main Street in North East is just large enough for one car on the bridge, as it gradually widens to allow parking near the restaurants.
Though this was not the first negative response Cecil Solidarity has received in its two months of protesting, it is be one of the more aggressive reactions the group has felt, according to group members.
Eight weeks in
Cecil County is not isolated from the continued work of social justice sweeping the country.
Since the death of George Floyd nearly two months ago, each week the grassroots organization Cecil Solidarity has held a peaceful protest in one of the county’s municipalities.
These protests all start out the same: Cecil Solidarity members meet in a public location, with opening inspirational remarks before they walk to popular roads in the county towing signs and chanting slogans of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Cecil Solidarity has thus far addressed county law enforcement through conversation and round-table discussions. But, still, some feel that the movement is meant to polarize the community.
The Cecil Whig has been to all but three protests organized by Cecil Solidarity. Each protest begins with motivational speakers — several of which Brown led, alongside middle school student Keiana Giersch, Elkton resident Tyra Hill and Rising Sun teacher Erinn Chioma and several others.
Each takes the microphone connected to a speaker and shares their experiences with racial discrimination — either through narrative or spoken word. These stories motivate the group — now reaching almost 2,000 members — through videos and on the streets.
