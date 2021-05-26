RISING SUN — In a solemn display along East Main Street is 100 American flags standing in quiet tribute to those who served and are now gone.
The American Legion Riders at Mason Dixon Post 194 in Rising Sun will put the name of your soldier, sailor or marine on a tag and affix it to one of those flags if you’ll help the veteran’s motorcycle club with a $10 donation.
“You’ll get the tag when (the display) is done,” said Jo Ann Ross, treasurer of the Legion Riders chapter.
In fact, you can dedicate an American flag for your family or friends, living or dead. However, since this is Memorial Day the idea is to remember those who died in combat, or served and have now passed.
The 100 flags will fly until June 4. There are still flags available, Ross said.
“Just stop in to the American Legion and ask for a flag dedication form,” she said. Payment can be made by cash or check.
“We’ll fly them again for Veteran’s Day,” Ross said.
The American Legion Riders meet at 338 East Main St. in Rising Sun the second Thursday of each month at 6:30.
