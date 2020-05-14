Remaining suspect in Elkton triple-shooting surrenders himself to police

ELKTON — An attempted murder suspect who went on the lam in the wake of a triple-shooting at an Elkton townhouse earlier this week is now in custody, after surrendering himself at Elkton Police Department's headquarters on Wednesday night, EPD officials reported Thursday morning.
Escorted by his attorney, Jason Tyler "TY" Holland, 25, of the unit block of Cedar Hill Circle near North East, walked into EPD's station at 100 Railroad Ave. at approximately 6:15 p.m. Wednesday and turned himself in, police said. EPD Det. Comley arrested Holland on the spot, with charges already filed against him relating to the triple-shooting that occurred on Monday.
Holland is facing 14 criminal charges, including three counts each of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault, as well as gun offenses and mirroring conspiracy charges, according to Cecil County District Court records, which generically identify Holland's attorney as a public defender.
Scheduled for a July 6 preliminary hearing, Holland remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond late Thursday morning, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
Shooting and barricade incident
Holland had been at large since 3 p.m. Monday, when he and four other suspects allegedly opened fire at a townhouse at 122 Huntsman Dr. - shooting a 25-year-old man in the back, a 6-year-old boy in the knee and a 31-year-old woman in the foot, which investigators described as a graze wound, police reported.
The wounded man was taken to Christiana Hospital in Delaware; the boy was taken to Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, Del., where the youngster underwent an emergency surgery; and the woman was treated at the shooting scene by paramedics and then refused further medical attention, police said. All three suffered "non-life-threatening" wounds, police added.
A segment of the shootings was caught on video by a home security camera at 122 Huntsman Drive, according to court records, which further indicate that the footage helped investigators identify the suspects.
Guns, drugs and money
Holland's surrender came two days after officers arrested his four alleged accomplices on Monday amid two hours-long barricade situations at two locations in the Hollingsworth Manor neighborhood, which is a short distance away from the Huntsman Drive townhouse where the triple-shooting earlier that day.
Arrested amid the barricade situations and charged with three counts each of attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and other offenses are Robert Eugene Hammond IV, 23; his mother, Crystal Louise Hammond, 43; and his brother, Cody Allen Hammond, 18, according to Cecil County District Court records and police.
The Hammonds live at 103 Cow Ln. in Hollingsworth Manor, court records indicate.
Their Cow Lane residence was one of two locations in that neighborhood that police tactical team members and other law enforcement officers surrounded during the hours-long standoff after the shootings, court records show.
While conducting a court-approved search inside 103 Cow Ln. after the barricade situation, officers found and confiscated 74 baggies containing suspected heroin and bearing the street stamps “Donald Trump” and “Cash App,” according to court records, which further allege that investigators also found suspected methamphetamine, a small amount of marijuana and $644.
Officers also arrested Nakeere Anthony Sayers, an 18-year-old Newark, Del., resident who is charged with six counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of first-degree assault and three mirroring conspiracy charges, court records show. Officers captured Sayers in area of Huntsman Drive, close to where the shootings had occurred, late Monday.
Investigators found a backpack that Sayers allegedly ditched behind a Hollingsworth Manor residence while running away moments after the triple-shooting, and it contained a loaded gun, 18 baggies of heroin and a small amount of marijuana, according to charging documents.
Attempted murder charges were not filed against Sayers, unlike with Holland and the three Hammond family members arrested in the case.
Sayers and the three Hammond family members remained in the county jail without bond on Thursday, as did Holland, court records show.
Past charges
Cecil Whig archives and court records indicate that Robert Hammond has had past brushes with the law and, at the time of Monday’s triple-shooting, he was awaiting a June 10 preliminary hearing relating to a January incident in which he stands charged with first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, reckless endangerment and second-degree assault.
Moreover, Robert and Crystal Hammond — along with Crystal Hammond’s adult daughter, who is Robert’s sister — were charged with numerous drug offenses after investigators raided two Hollingsworth Manor residences in April 2019 and confiscated more than 200 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl, a drug scale, a drug sales ledger and other evidence.
Prosecutors later dropped 35 of the 42 charges against Crystal Hammond and placed the remaining seven charges on the stet, or inactive, docket, however, according to court records and Whig archives.
In the case against Robert Hammond, a judge rendered a mid-trial judgment of acquittal in August, after Robert Hammond’s defense lawyer successfully argued that prosecutors had failed to meet their burden of proof.
Court records indicate that Holland also has had past brushes with the law, including these:
In November 2015, Holland received a suspended two-year sentence for reckless endangerment and a suspended one-year sentence for second-degree assault relating to a July 10, 2013 incident, Cecil County Circuit Court records indicate.
As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dropped three counts of second-degree assault and fourth-degree burglary, court records show. Holland later was charged with violation of probation in that matter, according to court records.
On May 10, 2019, prosecutors dropped all 21 charges against Holland, including to possession of drugs with intent to distribute and conspiracy to manufacture drugs, relating to an April 1, 2019 incident, court records show.
In August 2019, prosecutors dismissed charges of second-degree assault and second-degree assault on a DOC employee relating to an April 5, 2019 incident, according to court records.
Holland pleaded guilty to trespassing in June 2019 after a March 5, 2019 incident, according to court records, which do not indicate a penalty.
