Register of Wills suggests making your will and your wishes known

ELKTON — While Cecil County has had no reported cases of COVID-19 yet, Maryland has 190 cases with two deaths as of March 21.
As people do their best to wash their hands, practice social distancing and keep any gatherings to 10 or less the county's Register of Wills, Allyn "Lyn" Nickle, said some of this time may be best spent preparing for one of the "what ifs."
What if you contract the virus and become very ill? What if you die?
"No one likes to contemplate death but no one knows when the bell will toll," Nickle said. According to Nickle, everyone needs a will.
"That's true even for people who think they don't have a dime to leave anyone," she said. In her years of experience Nickle said she has seen examples that prove otherwise.
"You might get away without having a will if, say, you're a renter living on Social Security with no savings," she said. However there could be a random financial asset that is discovered, the security deposit from that rental or a medical reimbursement.
"Those checks will be made out to the deceased," she explained. "How do your heirs get them cashed?"
Nickle said a will removes a lot of the barriers and family conflict by stating your wishes and setting up a personal representative in advance.
"If you die without a will, state law will determine how your probate assets will be distributed," Nickle said, adding too many make the mistake that they do not need a will because they do not have a lot of assets.
In the will state how your assets are to be distributed, nominate individuals to care for children under 18, and possibly a second to manage the assets on the child's behalf.
However Nickle said a will does more than that by eliminating some of the stress that comes after your death.
"Planning ahead and creating a will can help limit the anxiety and work that will be borne by them as they settle your affairs," she said.
She suggests that those with a will review it at this time and make sure it is up to date.
"Review your financial documents to see if you have named beneficiaries or joint owners," she said, adding that jointly titled assets pass automatically to the survivor. It's the same with beneficiary forms in programs such as retirement plans.
If you do not have a will, get it written. It does not have to be fancy, or written by a professional.
"Maryland law does not require a notary," she said. The only requirement is that it be signed in the presence of two witnesses. She added the suggestion that it be kept in a safe place.
"It does not have to be recorded at the Register of Wills," Nickle said. "That's only an option. It's perfectly legal to keep it in any location."
"You may want to let a loved one know where it is kept," she said.
You may also want to consider an Advance Directive, also known as a Living Will. This names a person who would manage your finances and make medical decisions on your behalf when you are not able.
For anyone with questions, the Register of Wills is operating and can be reached by phone at 410-996-5330 or by sending an email to CecilCountyROW@registers.maryland.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.