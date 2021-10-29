ELKTON—The Cecil County redistricting commission voted Wednesday to move forward a map that will determine the County Council districts for the next ten years.
The new district map was presented to and voted on by the redistricting commission, which was established by the County Council in September. The map will only affect council districts one and two, shifting about 2,000 people to district one.
The commission, per the County Charter, is normally appointed by April 1 the year after the decennial census is taken. However, with complications from the pandemic, the Census Bureau was late reporting numbers.
“Council must establish a redistricting committee every ten years when the Census is taken. Unfortunately, because of COVID, Census data was delayed so Council established a commission in April and appointed members in September at the time we received the Census data,” said County Council Manager James Massey.
Per the bill passed in September establishing the committee, the Democratic and Republican central committees selected five individuals each to serve on the commission. In total, there are 11 members (in order to secure an odd number) including the Commission Chair Carl Roberts.
Vincent Sammons, a member of the committee, voiced opposition to the map that passed, claiming that it does not meet certain criteria and should be withdrawn. Sammons argued that the maps he produced (Sammons presented two maps at Wednesday's meeting) did a better job of keeping the populations in each district as close to equal as possible.
Remarking on comments and conversations at the meeting regarding keeping voters and people with potentially like-minded interests in the same council districts, Chairman Roberts responded that he was uneasy with conversations about placing people with similar demographics and culture in the same districts.
However, after Sammons’ motion to withdraw proposal G, the map that made the final cut, the committee came together and, with the exception of a few members, voted to approve and move forward proposal G.
This map has marginal changes in council districts one and two, with no change in districts three, four and five. Approximately 2,000 people who are currently in district two near Thomson Estates and Delancy Rd. will be moved to district one under proposal G.
“I think the map that we have, proposal G, is a map that seems to be working for us,” said Committee Member Maryann Othello. “I believe we’ve accomplished our task.”
Massey said that other counties in Maryland handle this process very similarly.
While last night was the last meeting of the commission, there were two that occurred beforehand, on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6. During all three meetings, there were a total of 11 proposed maps considered.
David Black, the county’s GIS (geographic information system) coordinator, used GIS to draw the maps from suggestions from the committee. Sammons submitted multiple maps on his own, including the other two that were considered at Wednesday’s meeting.
Next in the process for the new map is a presentation to the County Council, which will happen by Nov. 15. The committee will then make a presentation to Council on Nov. 16 and Council must have a hearing within 30 days of the presentation.
“If the Council does not adopt another plan within 90 days of the presentation, the Commission’s plan is approved by operation of law,” Massey said.
Cecil County Board of Elections Director Ruie Lavoie was available in the back during the meeting for official information and guidance. She provided information from the state and presented facts for potential situations including how many voters would be impacted by the moving of the districts in each proposal.
“Whatever is best for the people of Cecil County is what I want,” Lavoie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.