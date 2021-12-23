EARLEVILLE — Robert “Bobby” Bunyon has taken the reins as CEO at the Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall in Earleville. Bunyon, who struggled with addiction himself, has worked with RCA since 2018.
“Like most people, I got into the field because there was a personal connection,” Bunyon said.
Bunyon hopes to add two new programs to Bracebridge, sober housing, and an outpatient program. He hopes those programs will begin in January.
“Given that we’re in Cecil County, a relatively rural area, having that housing will allow some people to attend our out-patient program who might not be otherwise able to,” Bunyon said.
Bunyon said the outpatient program will allow for a greater continuum of care – outside of the detox and residential treatment programming – allowing for a smoother transition when patients leave RCA’s care.
“The idea is layered approach, where you start at the most acute level of care where you’re living here, receiving 24 hour medical and clinical attention, to slowly transition as the level of the intensity of the therapy that you need reduces,” Bunyon said.
The nine-bed sober housing would have a higher level of freedom to the in-patient treatment center. The resident would have a staff member present 24 hours a day but more freedom to attend local meetings or hold down a job.
“You’re starting to reintegrate into the community while still having a higher level of structure than you might at your own apartment or back at your family’s home,” Bunyon said.
Bunyon previously worked for Retreat Behavioral Health since 2011. Bunyon has a bachelor’s and master’s degree in psychology from University of Phoenix.
”I’ve gotten to see and experience and participate in all aspects of the treatment process,” Bunyon said. “It isn’t just a business role, you know, I understand the needs of our patients, the needs of our frontline staff, and I try my best to make decisions and support them.”
Bunyon also hopes that the recovery center will get more connected with community resources and other healthcare providers in Cecil County.
