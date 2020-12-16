CECILTON — On what would have been her 106th birthday, family, friends and former students are invited to pay tribute to Rebecca Smith.
While the services for Smith, who died Dec. 9, will be private, there are many who wanted to pay tribute to the former Cecil County Public Schools educator, Judge of the Orphan’s Court and active member of Zion United Methodist Church in Cecilton.
Joe Zang, mayor of Cecilton, will read a proclamation from the front steps of the church she loved naming Dec. 21 as Becky Smith Day from that day forward. The procession will take Smith on one final trip through Cecilton, stopping for the proclamation but also traveling Rebecca Smith Way, a street in Cecilton Senior Village named in her honor.
Mary Elizabeth Cooper, town administrator, said Smith was shocked and humbled upon learning of the street name. Cooper was planning to bring Smith to see the signs now installed but learned that she had passed. She’s still processing the loss of a woman she describes as an educator, historian and brilliant woman.
“She was the only person who knew my grandmother,” Cooper said Monday. “This is extremely emotional for me. I’ve lost a dear friend and that connection to my grandmother.”
In talking with Mayor Joe Zang, Cooper said they both agreed Cecilton lost a treasure.
“And history lost a valuable voice,” she said. “She could recall events and people. Her voice never wavered. She would often say, “I am so blessed that I am able to recall so much.”
Diana Russell knew her as “Aunt Becky.”
“She was amazing to the community but to have her as an aunt was a whole different thing,” Russell said. On the occasion that a younger Diana would get out of line, Aunt Becky corrected.
“She spoke softly. You were not talked down to,” Russell recalled. “You felt uplifted ... and you never did (the infraction) again.”
Although she never married or had a family of her own, Russell said Smith had a larger community family.
“She was married to her church and every student she taught was her child,” Russell said. “Her biggest love was her family and her baby brother, Daniel Bennett Smith, who will be 99 Saturday.”
Harry Perry McCommons was a senior at Elkton High School in 1955 when Smith was his history teacher.
“People say she was tough but we respected her,” McCommons, now 83, said. “She took an interest in every one of us. And when she came across a subject we understood it.”
During his early years of a long career in the Air Force, McCommons noticed his basic knowledge of US history surpassed his fellow airman, to which he credits Smith.
The two kept in touch over the years. McCommons would stop in for a visit when he was back in the county.
“I asked her one time, “Did you ever get close to getting married?” McCommons said. She told him there were four she considered at some point. “She said, “One guy, I should have married him because he became the principal.”
He also saw that gentle discipline of which Russell spoke.
“I don’t know what I did but I did something I should not have and she told me to go see the principal,” McCommons said. Instead he went outside and was caught by Smith tossing a football back and forth. “I saw her coming. She said, “Did I not send you to the principal’s office? Why didn’t you go?”
“I said, I don’t know,” was all he remembered; and that she did not respond but just walked away. However years later, during one of their visits, Smith would remember him differently.
“She said, “Perry, you were a good boy,” McCommons said.
Those who would like to witness the reading of the proclamation or would like to share a story about Miss Becky can join in at the church at 168 West Main St. at 11:45 a.m.
Also stop by Cecilton Town Hall to celebrate what would have been her 106th birthday and take home one of the 106 cupcakes in her honor. Cooper said it was just about the only COVID-friendly way the town could come up with to celebrate a life well-lived.
“She was so looking forward to turning 106,” Cooper said. “Take (a cupcake) home and eat it in her memory.”
