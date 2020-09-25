RISING SUN — Ravens Roost 119 is going to need help this year, to help those in need in the community.
The community service club formed around the Baltimore Ravens football team usually holds several fundraisers and participates in Rising Sun’s SunFest to raise the funds needed for the three Rising Sun schools and to provide Christmas for needy families.
Jimmy Gibney, spokesman for the Roost, said because of the pandemic just about every fundraiser has been lost. However they continue to serve with the funds they have.
“We talked to the schools and asked what they need now and they said they need to help families gain internet access,” Gibney said. So the Roost upped its donation to Rising Sun Middle School from $300 to $500. They still plan to make two $500 scholarships available to Rising Sun High School as well. This year the group added a donation to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.
But it’s the Breakfast With Santa that Raven’s Roost 119 is struggling over and trying to decide how to proceed.
“We get a list of kids and families from Rising Sun, Calvert and Conowingo Elementary Schools. We invite them to breakfast. Each child gets a gift,” Gibney said. That gift is hand selected, with each club member taking a name for which to shop. “And each family takes home a basket of food, everything for a Christmas dinner.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic still having a stranglehold on events and activities the club has to figure out how to help.
“This year we’re not sure how this is going to work out,” he said. “Possibly a drive-through Santa, either at the Rising Sun American Legion or at Rising Sun Fire Company.”
One fundraiser that can continue is the annual golf tournament, now set for Oct. 9 at Chesapeake Bay Golf Club in Rising Sun. Roost members are working on getting foursomes signed up to play, sponsors for the holes on the course, and donations for prizes.
A single hole sponsorship is $60 and gets a sign at the hole. Any individual or business wanting two signs can donate $100 and get a pair of 18-by-24-inch signs along the course.
To play the cost is $90 per person, which includes greens fees, a cart and refreshments. The deadline is Oct. 2.
Gibney said over the past 10 tournaments area restaurants have always been generous, giving gift certificates for prizes.
“But we know because of COVID they have been struggling so we went to these restaurants and we bought the cards. We want them to know we support you,” Gibney said.
To get more information on playing in the tournament, being a sponsor or making a donation call Terry Craig at 443-350-5837 or go to ravensroost119.com.
Ravens Roost 119 is hoping the community will support their efforts to help the children in the community.
“I don’t care who your favorite team is or if you even like football,” Gibney said. “This is where the money goes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.