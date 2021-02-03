PERRYVILLE — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after investigators confiscated suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, two guns and other evidence while raiding his residence near Perryville, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators identified the suspect as 42-year-old Jesse David Cogdell, who was arrested Thursday during the raid at his residence in the 200 block of Chestnut Point Road, police reported.
During an investigation in January, members of CCSO’s Street Level Crimes Unit (SLCU) developed Cogdell as a suspect, according to Lt. Michael Holmes, an agency spokesman.
“The investigation pertained to Jesse David Cogdell selling various forms of CDS (illegal drugs) from the residence. Information was obtained that Cogdell was also in possession of numerous firearms,” Holmes outlined, before reporting that investigators received information regarding Cogdell from several police agencies and special squads, including Maryland State Police, MSP’s Gang Enforcement Unit and Delaware State Police, which had an active arrest warrant for the suspect.
SLCU investigators conducted a court-approved search of Cogdell’s residence on Thursday, with the assistance of members of CCSO’s Special Response Team (SRT), K-9 Unit, Criminal Investigations Division and Road Patrol Division, police reported.
While searching the master bedroom, investigators seized a loaded .45 caliber revolver, ammunition, one gram of suspect methamphetamine, 78 packets of a prescription painkiller called Buprenorphine, nine packets of testosterone gel, four bags containing suspect heroin/fentanyl bearing a “F150” street brand stamp, two electronic scales, packaging materials and a cell phone, police said.
In addition, while searching the bathroom, investigators confiscated 23 baggies containing suspect crack cocaine, police added. “Cogdell was observed placing the bags inside the toilet by SRT personnel prior to him exiting the residence,” Holmes said.
Investigators also seized an Ithaca 12-gauge shotgun that they found inside a safe in the family room and 17 grams of suspect marijuana, which was contained in a glass jar located on the rear porch, police reported.
After arresting Cogdell at the scene and transporting him to CCSO’s headquarters near Elkton, investigators confiscated $793 and one bag holding suspect methamphetamine while searching the suspect, police allege.
Investigators consulted the MSP Gun Center and learned that Cogdell is prohibited from possessing firearms due to his criminal record, according to police.
Cogdell is facing 26 charges, 13 of which are felonies, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and multiple counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance (illegal drugs) with intent to distribute, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Scheduled for a Feb. 24 preliminary hearing, Cogdell remained in the Cecil County Detention Center without bond on Tuesday, four days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
Holmes reported that Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network (MCIN) grant money was used during the investigation that resulted in Codgell’s arrest and the charges filed against him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.